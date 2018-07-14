This Gay Man’s Story Of How His Parents Came To Terms With His Homosexuality Will Warm Your Heart

The law has long toyed with LGBTQ+ rights in India. We once had a law (Section 377 of Indian Penal code) that criminalized gay sex. The law was ruled out by the Delhi High Court in 2009 on the grounds that it is a violation of the fundamental rights. The order was however reversed by the Supreme Court in 2013. And we are yet again weighing the percepts of Section 377. Sounds like a game of ping-pong, doesn’t it?

As the entire country looking forward to the verdict this time (some with spite, some with hope) a lot of individuals from the LGBTQ community have been sharing their stories of struggle with a society and even families who remain phobic to anything beyond the gender binary.

But like they say, every dark cloud has a silver lining, some of these individuals’ struggle paid off as they found acceptance at the end of a long-standing fight for their identity. Danish Sheikh, a queer rights lawyer and an assistant professor, has one such story.

Danish came out to his parents six years ago, at the time of the 2013 Supreme Court verdict that criminalized gay sex. He took To Facebook yesterday to share how things transpired after his coming out.

“On a break from the Section 377 hearings, a somewhat unexpected barometer of change registered today,” he opened his post. Danish has been closely following the 377 hearings and updating people about them through social media. However, amidst all the anxiety pertaining to the hearings, Danish found serendipity.

When Danish came out to his parents six years ago, the results were catastrophic. They were highly dejected, took him to a psychiatrist who said that “homosexuality was a mental disorder, possibly the result of a tumour in my hypothalamus, which he could cure with aggressive instant treatment.”

“I stormed out of the doctor’s office, and their house. Something broke between us that day, a rift that has gradually been broached over the years with my mother’s gentle efforts. My father has maintained a silence on this front,” Danish writes.

But something unexpected happened to Danish yesterday. In his own words, “This morning, he called, and in a shaking voice asked if I’d like him and my mother to come to the court if that would help if I might need their support at this time?”

“It took me a while to find my voice. Things can change,” he concluded on a hopeful note. Things can indeed change. Here’s to better and more inclusive times!

Picture Source: Danish Sheikh’s Facebook