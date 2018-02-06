This Filmmaker Quit Her Job To Take Up Farming And Is Supporting Villagers In Every Way Possible

Hailing from Nalgonda district, Saraswati Kavula is an independent documentary filmmaker. After a successful run in the business, she has now quit the profession to take up farming as a sustainable form of livelihood.

Saraswati started her journey as a filmmaker in 2001 and chose to make only independent documentary films in 2005. She was the assistant director for Morning Raaga starring Shabana Azmi and Perizaad Zorabian, made independent documentary movies, and has also worked for All India Radio and Doordarshan.

She told The Better India, “While doing corporate films I realized that I was promoting something I don’t believe in, so I chose to do documentaries.”

It was during her journey as a documentary filmmaker that she came across a lot of environmental issues that had to be addressed. She then became an environmental activist and wondered why only a certain section of the society had to sacrifice for the rest to develop.

She said, “There are villagers living without electricity and even basic amenities like water. They never ask for more, but they are the ones who are asked to leave their homes in the name of development. We need to put ourselves in their shoes and ask some fundamental questions.”

About seven years ago she bought a plot of land in a village 70km from Hyderabad. She became a farmer to encourage the youth to stick to their roots by becoming a role model for them. “Our outlook has always been to push the population towards the cities. It’s high time we consider reverse migration,” she said.

In January 2015, Saraswati started the organization Chenetha Chaitanya Vedika with the funding from a few of her friends, to give a direct marketing platform to weavers, many of whom were pushed to commit suicide after losing jobs to industrialization.

She still makes documentaries that highlight these issues as she continues to do natural farming.

H/T: The Better India