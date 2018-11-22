This Female Artist Is Updating Her Mental Health Progress Online Through Surreal Illustrations

Meet Destiny Blue who doesn’t shy away from talking about her depression in public. By channelising her talent, she has been able to create many illustrations that show her life undergoing mental breakdown every now and then.

In one of her posts, the blue-pixie-haired girl wrote: “I tell you I’m suicidal not because I don’t feel shame (I do) but because I shouldn’t. Everyone should be able to feel safe and supported when opening up about these issues. But unfortunately, I don’t, I feel stupid and worthless, weak and selfish, not only because this is what society labels us as, but because this is what the illness tells me I am, it’s a double edged sword which makes it so difficult. People throw words like ‘depressed’ ‘psychotic’ and ‘bipolar’ around like they’re some cute accessory. They’re not; they are the freezing waters that suffocate me.”

During an interview with the HuffPost, she said, “I didn’t come from an expressive household, and here I was with so much inside me ― so much I didn’t understand, thoughts, feelings, and emotions marched through me like an invading army. I needed a way to process and vent, and drawing provided a canvas to untangle myself upon.”

She added, “It took me a long time to realize I was mentally ill, rather than lazy, sad or worthless. For years I could function just well enough to look okay, while inside the blinding red of anxiety burned me, or gray static of depression unplugged me.”

In 2015, Destiny was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a month to deal with her condition that was taking a toll on her life. She revealed it was art that rescued her.

She said, “Art has had a pivotal role in that as therapy. I want others who are also struggling with mental health issues to know there is hope, and that they are not alone, and that someone else understands how tough a path it is to walk, and how strong you are for carrying on.”

First published on Aug 16, 2017.