This Female Artist Is Updating Her Mental Health Progress Online Through Surreal Illustrations
- November 22, 2018
Meet Destiny Blue who doesn’t shy away from talking about her depression in public. By channelising her talent, she has been able to create many illustrations that show her life undergoing mental breakdown every now and then.
It’ll be okay. You can grow again…
In one of her posts, the blue-pixie-haired girl wrote: “I tell you I’m suicidal not because I don’t feel shame (I do) but because I shouldn’t. Everyone should be able to feel safe and supported when opening up about these issues. But unfortunately, I don’t, I feel stupid and worthless, weak and selfish, not only because this is what society labels us as, but because this is what the illness tells me I am, it’s a double edged sword which makes it so difficult. People throw words like ‘depressed’ ‘psychotic’ and ‘bipolar’ around like they’re some cute accessory. They’re not; they are the freezing waters that suffocate me.”
Glitch… ? My brains not very well at the moment?
Sorry I’ve been gone for a while, just to update you: ? Briefly, I’ve been ill since November. Mental health. I’ve needed to be hospitalised twice for psychosis/depression/suicidal ideation. It’s been an, uh, crazy few months. I’ve gone as far down the rabbit hole as anyone wants to go, and then some. And here I stand at it’s exit, a little blinded by the sunlight, but delighted to be facing the real world again. There is still not enough ground between me and the hole. My legs wont let me run yet, so I have to walk slowly, treading carefully, feeling with my feet, one step at a time. I’m at a good distance now. Far enough that I dare look back, and see the hole, smaller. One day it will be so far away it will be only a freckle, a blemish on my skin showing where I’ve been. ? It’s now been a whole month since I left hospital. Which sounds like a lot, but each fragile step has been tough, though in the right direction. I’ve just been officially discharged by Treatment Team, who were seeing me daily at home. Everyone seems pleased with my progress. ~Myself included! ? Thank you everyone for being there during the darkest time in my life. The fact that so many people have been caring supportive and compassionate means so much to me. It makes me feel like the world is stuffed full of good people, trying their best through tough times, supporting each other. Your kindness and light gives me hope that in the future mental health will be better understood and treated by society. ? I’ve been writing about my experiences, so please expect that soon, although it might be too long for IG! XD ? So yep, very happy to report I’m out of the rabbit hole and making my way to firmer ground, One, step, at, a, time. ? Peace, love and Footprints, Blue xx
During an interview with the HuffPost, she said, “I didn’t come from an expressive household, and here I was with so much inside me ― so much I didn’t understand, thoughts, feelings, and emotions marched through me like an invading army. I needed a way to process and vent, and drawing provided a canvas to untangle myself upon.”
Thank you New York Comic Con! ? Sorry I sold out of pretty much everything! ? Promise I will bring more prints next year if you bring the love ?? ? Peace, Love and Big Apples, Blue x
She added, “It took me a long time to realize I was mentally ill, rather than lazy, sad or worthless. For years I could function just well enough to look okay, while inside the blinding red of anxiety burned me, or gray static of depression unplugged me.”
In 2015, Destiny was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a month to deal with her condition that was taking a toll on her life. She revealed it was art that rescued her.
Signing and sending my Limited Release Print orders! Your support kept me busy for 3 days ?(I did not look this on point by day 3) ? They should be with you by now ? ? #photography #signedprints #artistlife #artislife #bluehair #photodaily #ootdfashion #packaging #limitededition #artprints #interiors #sonya6000 #style #art #dayonthelife #sharpie #signature #fashionblogger #destinyblue #blue #instalife #instaart #artistsoninstagram #artstagram
She said, “Art has had a pivotal role in that as therapy. I want others who are also struggling with mental health issues to know there is hope, and that they are not alone, and that someone else understands how tough a path it is to walk, and how strong you are for carrying on.”
First published on Aug 16, 2017.
