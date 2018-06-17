This Father’s Day, My Dad And I Sang A Song About ‘The Ideal Man’

“Beta, you have to sing the song ‘Papa Mere Papa’ this Father’s Day,” is my mother’s advice to me every Father’s Day. But, this year, I decided to finally sing for him, but a little differently.

“Dad, how cool would it be if we sang a song together!” Even though he thought we’d be doing a ‘Bachelor Boy’ cover, something he was later disappointed about, he hopped on board. So, dad and I decided to create a song together. It was going to be a conversation between a father and daughter, discussing the countless suitors/potential boyfriends that came her way. In the process, her father would advise on what to do next! This story sounds like it’s from another universe, eh?

I started working on the music and wrote down the lyrics. About 15 days later, I showed it to dad.

“Well, what do you think?” I said.

“It’s nice… but it can be better.” So, Papa stayed in, worked on the lyrics, took some significant gaps of naps, but in the end, it was ready!

Papa, I just had a little doubt in mind,

I’ve met a load of boys, varied, different n kind

None of them would make my heart pound,

All of them just felt like rebounds

No hustle or no bustle was felt in my heart,

No feeling of sudden crave when we go apart!

Papa, I just had a little doubt in mind,

My little girl has suddenly all grown up

Go find a match who loves you more than your pop does!

I shall keep my options open, I promise my darling,

But lemme investigate if he too is falling!

What if he won’t take me for a date?

Or what if he just teases me for my weight?

What if he won’t trust my dreams

Or what if he decides to be mean?

Well, don’t you worry when I am here

Remember to love yourself remember to care!

Matches are made in heaven love is to stay!

So, don’t you worry dear, don’t you worry dear,

Just don’t worry dear.

Recording the song took about two days, and we had already begun tripping to it. “It sounds like it’s going to be fun shooting it!” I said to Papa. He responded, “I will not be happy till the time I get as famous as the dancing uncle.”

Okay, that would be hilarious. Finally, the day to shoot the song was here! We reached our photographer Pallav’s studio and Anvita and I began briefing dad on how to sing in front of the camera.

“Okay, papa, we are just supposed to sing and really enjoy it. And, also we have to add some of our family dance to it,” I told him.

Since I’ve learnt my dancing skills from Papa, it was quite obvious why we both looked the same kind of awkward while trying to sing and dance at the same time. Don’t get me wrong, our awkward dance is still really famous in our circles. But, I was still a bit sceptical of how the viewers would take it.

Papa, however, was quite a natural, and hardly shy in facing the camera. When he was supposed to lip-sync through the song, he knew where to add a subtle expression during the emphasis of any phrases.

I, on the other hand, was no genius. I tried bringing some expressions in but can safely say that my character looked really close to Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’s Kareena Kapoor.

Honestly, you will only be able to see that when you watch the video yourself.

At the end of it all, I realized where I got so much confidence from, it was imbibed in me by my father. He taught me how to be myself. And, I think that facing the camera comes naturally to us. But yes, we are both super awkward around it.

After we finished shooting, Anvita had a surprise prepared for us. It was a Q&A round! Papa and I were made to sit at Anvita’s brand new show: “Green Tea With Anvita,’ And it made us a little nervous! Her questions were about everything from conversations about periods, relationships, the true essence of a father-daughter relationship, and more.

Watch the entire song, and the surprise Q&A round in this video:

Photo & Video Credit: Pallav Bhargava

Video Edited by: Anadinath Jha