Not many of us are aware that India was the largest Dinosaur nesting site in the world. Eons ago, these majestic creatures roamed village Raiyoli in the Mahisagar district of Gujarat – it was their nesting ground, which later became their burial site. There was a time when this rich history was on the brink of fading, however, one woman with unwavering determination protected the past.

When one makes a cause their passion, do you think there is ANYTHING at all that would be able to deter them from the path of success? The Nawabzadi Sahiba of the Babi dynasty of the erstwhile princely of Balasinor, Aaliya Sultana Babi used her reach to fight tooth and nail to preserve the precious relics of the extinct dinosaur species that once lived on the land, which belonged to her forefathers. Many wouldn’t have known that a Balasinor in Raiyoli even existed, had Aaliya not pushed through with her relentless efforts. Nerves of steel this one has!

Since I read about her, my overactive imagination had come up with a million names (exaggerating obviously!) for her, Dinosaur Lady is my favorite. But her popular nickname, “Dinosaur Doctor” does her justice for she is the perfect combo of royalty, badass and “Oh-God-so-brainy.” When I dialed her number, I was a nervous wreck, former or not she is a princess, after all! But this unique “Doctor” was quick to disarm me with her charming personality. Dinosaur lover or not, you, my dear reader, are soon going to become one.

Protecting dinosaur eggs, their bones aren’t something that we commonly hear anyone say they wish to pursue. So what piqued your interest towards this rich mound of history in the first place?

I think it was by default (laughs). In fact in the starting, I thought “kaha pattharo main ser maar rahi hu” (why am I wasting my time among stones) You see, Balasinor, at that time, was devoid of even cable television, nor were we blessed with any Internet. Basically, there was nothing much for me to do here after I came back after completing my schooling. But I come from a slightly orthodox family, so going to some big city to do a job wasn’t an option. This was the time when my father had converted the palace into a heritage hotel, which would often house foreign tourists who wanted to tour the dinosaur excavation site discovered way back in 1981.

But no one knew much about it due to lack of awareness, even I didn’t! So once a tourist asked me to accompany them on their tour of the site, seeing that I was a local resident. When I reached that place I was clueless! They kept asking me so many questions and I had zero answers.

And this wasn’t the last time it happened. We would get an occasional tourist who desired to tour the place but couldn’t really grasp its majesty due to the lack of information. I knew that until and unless they went back with proper facts, the trip would be a waste of time. I started gathering knowledge.

Don’t tell me you’re not an A-grade Paleontology graduate! You possess such vast knowledge about these creatures. Just one word- How?!

You see, I am an art student. I graduated in English Literature, so learning paleontology, geology etc is something very different and difficult. But the incident with the tourists spurred me to gain information. I would converse with the various paleontologists and geologists who would come to visit the area. I would pore through countless research studies done on relevant topics.

I hold no degree in Paleontology but I would call my knowledge something I gained through hands-on experience.

You mentioned that your father was opposed to the idea of you working in any other city. Did you face the same when you picked up the task of being the protector of the dinosaur clan?

I was the first graduate in the family. My father was against the idea of me going to another city but in Raiyoli my efforts to preserve the dinosaurs were always appreciated, he always supported me. And luckily the local college in Balasinor had an English Literature course and my graduation became a very proud moment for my father. I also won a gold medal in English Lit. Even today he boasts about it. I have managed to put the small town of Balasinor on the world map and I always say that the dinosaurs have made me famous and I have made them famous- a mutual deal.

What were the hurdles you crossed to work towards your goal of creating a safe sanctuary for the fossils?

Ah, a lot. To start with, just getting to know the dinosaurs proved to be the biggest hurdle. Firstly, the Internet had little info at that time, today we have millions of research studies just a click away. Secondly, the boon we’re blessed with today- Wifi, was not available then. We had those dial-up connections which if you use for like 2-3 hours the bill is all set to hit the roof. And that’s what happened and Papa would scold me (laughing).

Then there were the villagers. The site used to be an open ground and the villagers used to let their animals graze there. And it was only after I appealed via media to protect the fossils, that the 72 acres land was fenced. But it did not stop the villagers, they would break the wires to put their animals in who would stomp away on those precious fossils. When I tried to stop them, they said, “Why do you want our living animals to die of hunger for your dead ones?!” And their point was also valid. So I took a different route in making them understand. I told them that these very dead animals would one day become the source of your income, as if the site is properly built and preserved then their kids would get a source of employment, right there in the village.

And that has paid off, those efforts. Everyone respects me now, not because I was a princess but because of my work. When I go out, everyone raises their hands in greeting.

So before 1997, you were not even aware of the fact that the town you grew up in was the third largest nesting site of dinosaurs?

Well, my mother recounts an instant when I was the 5-6 years old, I had a tutor who would teach me basic English, Mathematics and all. It was before I went to the boarding school. I would say A for Apple, B for Ball, C for Cat but for D, I would say Dinosaur. No one knew why I uttered such a difficult word at such a small age. Imagine a 6-year-old spelling tough dino-species like “brontosaurus” with ease. I guess my fascination towards them was always there somewhere and it was all predestined that one day I would become a dinosaur Associate.

We heard that you dress in your traditional attire while you’re manning your hotel. How do you manage these two personalities in life?

Well not really! Although I do dress up in desi attire when I have the passengers of the Maharaja Express, Super Luxury Train as tourists. The passengers are mostly foreigners who want to see how Indians live, their traditions. But for the tour, going around in that lengthy and heavy ghagra or even salwar kameez is not feasible. I work between sharp rocks and untamed bushes, showing tourists the relics of the royal beast that roamed these lands. So when they come back to the hotel, then I dress up for the proper royal lunch with the guests.

I change so fast that people often ask me, “Was that your twin who was showing us fossils before?”

So, no twin Dino-Doc. 2. But what about other siblings? Tell me about your family.

I have 2 sisters, who are already married and a brother. I am not married, I live with my parents. People often question us about this, claiming that it’s because of all the dinosaur stuff. I think any guy who has wanted to marry me, may have been scared off by my dinosaurs (laughs).

You must have found many fossils during your excavations. What is your biggest discovery till date?

I have become so habitual of all of this that I am on high alert whenever I am walking. I keep my senses open to any new finding. My biggest find would be a dinosaur egg which I got from a woman, who used it to crush spices. (And I go, “WHAT!!!”) Yeah! I and some paleontologists were just walking through the village and taking about the uses of a dinosaur egg. Suddenly we saw a woman crushing her masala with a round stone. One of the paleontologists joked that who knows maybe that stone is a dinosaur egg too and she is using it for making food… since we were tired we sat down on her khaat (bamboo made bed) and I went to her to see the stone and was amazed out of my wits after discovering that it was an egg. I washed the egg and showed it to my companions who agreed with me.

But making the woman see sense was a different matter altogether. She was adamant on not giving it to us. It was after much haggling did she accept money in exchange of the egg. She must have thought, “One hell of a crazy lady this one is!”

And I still have that egg and named it the “masala egg” owing to its spicy history.

If any student or anyone else were to have interest in dinosaurs, do you conduct some workshop or camps?

Yes, I do conduct classes. And mostly it is the young kids and their insatiable curiosity that brings along their parents too. I also go to school and colleges to conduct classes, not only in Balasinor but outside too. Apart from that, if institutes request me like there is one in Gandhinagar, Jamnabai Narsee School. Here I conducted a class for the teachers. In October, I am all set to give a lecture in IIT Madras. I try to educate a 6-year-old to a 60-year-old.

You must be one awesome tour guide! Is there any tour that remains in your memories?

Once a couple from Kolkata booked a tour with me for their boy, who like every child who came here was crazy about dinosaurs. But when they came here, the mother confided in me that the boy had refused to go to school as he wanted to study dinosaurs and become a paleontologist.

He had not gone to school for 2 months and wouldn’t listen to any reason.

So, I took him to see my personal collection of the fossils and pictures and explained to him how important it was to go to school and college. People study for years before becoming a paleontologist. I offered him the position as my assistant after he completes his studying and even during the holidays he is welcome to visit.

What is that one tradition in your family that you reinvented?

Have you ever heard of a Paleontologist Princess in India? No, right? That’s the reinventing I did!

Your love for dinosaurs is apparent. So, for conversation’s sake, if dinosaurs were to come alive, which one would want as your loving pet?

Rajasaurus! I know it may have been ferocious but I am attached to it because it was found in Balasinor, so it is kind of a fellow neighbor to me. You go on and translate the name- the regal reptile of the Narmada.

Correct me if I am wrong, but are you any way related to the beautiful actress Parveen Babi?

Yeah, she was my mother’s aunt. Though she was younger than her, as she was born very late to her parents. Her father used to adore my mother and had vowed to name his daughter “Parveen” after my mother, which he did. Once I met her along with my cousin and I must say, no matter what people said about her shunning company, she welcomed us with open arms. And she was so beautiful! I remember my cousin didn’t wash his face for a week because she kissed him on the cheek.

What plans do you have in future for the site?

Earlier, there wasn’t even a proper road leading to it so it was very difficult for anyone, let alone tourists, to navigate their way easily. It was like the back of beyond, it would take over an hour to reach it, now it takes merely 20 minutes thanks to the road that was built in recent years. It also has a museum which sat all locked up and forgotten for eight years, and which will be inaugurated next year after my appearances in media wherein I appealed to the Government.

Well, you have a safe heaven right there in the middle of Gujarat. So tell me, if I were to come there, because I sure will, will I be allowed to enter this site? Are tourists allowed to wander the reserved park?

(Laughing) Absolutely! You’re most welcome Apeksha! And of course, tourists are allowed although earlier the tour was for free we found that many just came in droves, uninterested in the vast knowledge that surrounds them. So, as to weed out such onlookers we now charge for the tours. I personally explain the tourists about the site by converting the tough terms in research papers to easy layman language. Now they personally book my time saying if someone will give them a tour it’s me because they want to learn something. It is an honor, really.

