This Empowering Instagram Account Shows Multiple Facets Of Being A Plus-Sized Woman

You’re pretty, you just need to lose some weight and then you’ll look even better. Don’t wear that, makes you look even fatter. How can you wear that, it does not suit your body type. Why are you shamelessly going on eating, go do some exercise. You’ve become so fat; lose weight or else who will marry you?

All of these are sentences any fat person has heard at some point in their life. Everywhere around us are photos of what is considered the ideal woman, the “sexy” and “attractive” woman who is thin, fair, and young. That is all women are allowed to be. Thin. Fair. And eternally young. If you are someone whose body does not fit into these three labels, you aren’t considered worthy of being treated as a human. Plus-size women all across the world are shamed, taunted, and ridiculed for how they look, because apparently basic human decency is something only a few women are allowed to have.

Being plus-size already comes with a lot of physical and emotional issues and women should not have to deal with negativity and outright hatred from the people around them just for how much they weigh. Such a simple sentence, yet such few people understand it.

In a world that disguises its fatphobia as “concern for your health”, it is imperative that all body types be accepted and normalized. Visibility is such a confidence booster for those already struggling to accept themselves and it’s high time this becomes a thing. Not just plus-size women all dressed up to look perfect, but all the facets of being plus-sized that include the messy and not so put together bits as well.

One such account that encourages body positivity and showcases artwork of plus-size women from various artists is @draw.more.plus. Here are some images from the account that truly showcase all facets of being plus-sized.

Often plus sized women are told they’ll never find a partner because of their weight and this simple illustration, inspired from real life couple Jessica Kelley and her husband, proves just how untrue that notion is.

It’s rare to see a plus-sized woman being portrayed as ‘sexy’, but this lady clearly is and just looking at this image makes one feel good about themselves.

In a society that profits from your insecurities, don’t let their lies fill you with doubts and celebrate yourself just the way you are.

One of the not so fabulous parts of being plus-size is struggling to fit into clothes. There’s a lot of uneasiness that follows but it’s quite common and nothing to be bothered about.

One of the not so fabulous parts of being plus-size is struggling to fit into clothes. There's a lot of uneasiness that follows but it's quite common and nothing to be bothered about.

Being conscious of others’ reaction to our body is such a relatable feeling and sometimes the negativity starts affecting our personal relationships as well.

These are just two women proudly in love and it’s the most heartwarming thing ever.

It’s a different kind of empowering to see people that look like you be superheroes onscreen.

It's a different kind of empowering to see people that look like you be superheroes onscreen.

It’s 2019 and even now visible stretch marks are shocking. It’s high time we stopped being shocked by bodies just… existing.

It's 2019 and even now visible stretch marks are shocking. It's high time we stopped being shocked by bodies just… existing.

This is something we’ve all done at some point for a picture. The discontentment with how one’s body looks is such a real feeling, one that most people on Instagram like to pretend doesn’t exist.

Elegant and graceful are two things we aren’t used to seeing plus-sized people be portrayed as, this illustration managed to do both with breathtaking simplicity.