This Dusshera, IWB Looked Into The Lives Of Artists Behind The Larger Than Life Ravana Effigies

Don’t we all feel a joy filling our hearts as the festive season kicks in? But as we go about celebrating these festivities, do we give enough credit to the ones who work tirelessly to impart this season will all its colours? But wait, do we even know who they are?

This Dussehra, IWB decided to celebrate the ones who make it worth celebrating and acknowledge the hands behind the resplendent and larger than life Ravana effigies. Thus, we paid a visit to Jaipur’s small community of nomadic artists, who impart Dussehra with all its vibrant colours and supply the city with its Ravana effigies in all shapes, colours, and sizes.

And guess what we found? Artists as colorful as their artwork! The instant we stopped by the very first colony of Ravana effigies, stacked tightly like vegetables on a roadside stall, we were blown away by the irony imposed on Ravana’s pride and arrogance. However, the impact of the compelling sight was only second to the vibrant smiles of Kanchan and Poonam, the mother-daughter duo from Gujarat.

Kanchan and her daughter Poonam make a happy-go-lucky duo.

We were told by a very enthusiastic Kanchan that it has been over 20 years since her family has been into this trade. While they work on farms for the rest of the year, they take a couple of months off from farming so that they can travel to Jaipur and prepare for Dussehra.

She told us that they procure the raw material for the effigies from Delhi and make Ravanas available from the price range of Rs. 200 to 20,000. She also told us about the amount of hard wok that goes into the making of each one of the effigies which varies from an entire day for a big-sized Ravana to about a quarter day for the medium-sized ones.

Kanchan also showed us her favorite Ravana this year, proudly telling us that the 35 feet Ravana was built by her son overnight, and said, “Meine isko kapde pehnae (I clothed this Ravana).”

Kanchan proudly showing off one of her favorite effigies.

We were surprised to find out that just like Kanchan and her family, all the families in this trade start preparing for Dussehra a month or two in advance and for that period, they live at the road side and that is also where they make and sell their Ravanas.

When asked if they have faced any problems or harassment owing to the same, Kanchan shared, “The policewalas often come and tell us that it’s illegal to set business at roadside without any permissions but when we tell them that it helps us with our living and request them to let us continue, they give in.”

I guess, when the police has to decide between law and the livelihood of these poor artists, the lines of right and wrong get blurry, just like the entire idea of Ravana himself.

While the story narrated by Kanchan and Poonam was mostly rosy, there were others who confronted the real Ravanas of their life, as they shared with us their struggles and problems.

While 15 year-year-old Sushma was happy to interact, she looked absolutely crestfallen the instant we questioned her about school and education. She told us, “I left the school a month ago to help my dad with the work.” “But don’t you like studying,” we asked. “Of course I do but dad doesn’t let us study now,” she said without meeting our eyes.

She told us that they are five siblings and she is the eldest of the lot. When we turned towards her brothers and asked, “Would you also like to grow up and make Ravanas,” the father who had been quiet all this while interrupted and said, “No they will study.”

The story of 20-year-old Mona was no different. Busy clothing a black Ravana with her expert hands, she told me that she had absolutely no clue about the story of Ramayana or who Ravana was as she was forced to drop out of school at a very early age. “Padhne diya hota toh seekhte na Ravana ki kahaani (We would have learned Ravana’s story had they let us study).”

Keeping her hand on her swollen belly she told me that she already had two kids. My eyes automatically wandered to an infant sleeping in oblivion among the bigger oblivion that would be his reality.

Fifty-five-year-old Sushila shared with us a struggle bigger than the fight for one’s right for education though. All hell broke loose upon her and her family last year when all of their effigies were claimed by thunderstorm and heavy rains. They had taken a loan of Rs. 1.5 lakh for the raw material, and with nothing left to sell, the loan and ridiculously high interest rates stared them in the face.

Over the year, the interest doubled to Rs. 3 lakh and thus they had to vacate their house after being continuously threatened by the collectors. They live in a dingy hut in Gurjar Ki Thadi now. “We are yet to pay a huge chunk of our debt. The collectors are pressurizing us to vacate the hut as well. Where will we take our children after this,” she asks with moist eyes.

While we merrily go about celebrating our festivals, and taking all that we have for granted, there are those who struggle with even the basic necessities of life and yet play a huge role in making our festivals all that they are. This Dussehra, we salute these hardworking artists with a promise to return to them to reciprocate the joy. Would you join hands with us?