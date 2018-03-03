This Duo Of DesignCoz Brings Sisterly Love Into Entrepreneurship And Great Design Into The World

Siblings are known to fight all day and rarely get along, yet here is a sister duo bringing up a design company.

I am a morning person, but most of the people I interview aren’t. So, when Althea suggested we do a 9am breakfast meeting, I was more than happy to have great conversation over good coffee.

Devina Coutinho and Althea Coutinho are two sisters who started DesignCoz, a company that specializes in creating delightful experiences for people through digital products.

The design industry had not been in much limelight until social media exploded and taught us the importance of visuals. When companies realized everyone was hooked to their phones, they knew the consumers wanted something pretty to hold on to. But design is not just about the look, but also the vision.

Did you know that the Audi logo with its four rings identifies as Germany’s oldest-established automaker? It symbolizes the association in 1932 of 4 previously independent motor-car manufacturers: Audi, DKW, Wanderer, and Horch. Devina and Althea share such facts and what it takes to make a good design appealing. They also speak about how they have come to adjust to entrepreneurship. Excerpts:

The first rule of business says don’t involve family! How have you designed your relationship against that notion?

Devina: We’ve been working together for a long time, and we always approach each other for guidance, so there hasn’t been a problem. Moreover, there is a clear division of responsibility. I look into the operational aspects in terms of quotations, getting clients on board, who will do what whereas Althea takes in charge of the execution aspects and making sure the quality is maintained.

Did you pick up design after her?

Althea: I was undoubtedly influenced by her. I went to design school because I wanted to study film and video design. But once I was there I didn’t like that as much so she gave me a little push as to what all I could explore. That’s how I fell in love with the design industry.

How did the idea of DesignCoz come about?

Devina: I was with Google and then at Adobe Systems. I had been away from home for a really long time, so I wanted to come back to Mumbai. Initially, we started with freelancing to understand the market. We also realized that the startup boom was hitting in. Nobody knew or cared about design in 2013 but when multiple start-ups started doing the same thing that’s when people started focusing on design to stand apart.

Is DesignCoz planning to scale?

Devina: We plan to scale it and open it in different locations. I am getting married the next month and moving to Dubai. We do have many Middle East projects as well so the idea is to scale it in two locations for the next year. It is not easy because we don’t want to compromise on the quality.

Althea, how did you hop on the wagon?

I always knew I wanted to start something of my own, but I didn’t know what that would be. When she decided to move back, it was the same time I was getting done with college. So, I decided to not go for placements but rather take the risk of starting something with my sister.

Devina, tell us about your journey as the first woman to be elected as the IIT Bombay Alumni Secretary in Bangalore.

In college, I was quite active. I managed a lot of national and international conferences and also placements. My active involvement led me to make many connections. Later some of my friends suggested my name for elections, so I thought of giving it a shot. It so happened that I stood for elections and won.

Who is your go-to person in times of difficulties?

They said ‘our father’ in unison.

Althea: He is very well-read and practical with things.

Devina: Even I am in design because of him. I was good in studies until 12th, and at that point, I wanted to do either engineering or medical. I couldn’t stand the sight of blood though. My father was more interested in our careers than us. He used to attend these career fairs and one day he came back and suggested design because I was into tailoring. I didn’t even have a clue what that was, but he saw the creative bend in me. It should have ideally been the other way round.

Design is very subjective so client dealing might get difficult?

Althea: It’s a mix of what the client wants and how to make a design usable. As experts, we have to be able to suggest what is best because at the end of the day you are catering to consumers. The client may be right or may be wrong at times.

Devina: They don’t know what they want until they see it. That is also a principle we follow. They might be stuck in their own thought bubble. Somehow, the objective is always to improve the business. The initial conversations are vague but once we show them some designs they kind of understand what lines we are thinking and if it will work for them.

Althea, we heard you had developed the movie trivia app that covered around 1000 Hollywood films.

Basically, when I was in college, I was interning at a place called June software. It was really close to my college, so I thought of taking it up. In a span of two years, we developed a lot of trivia games and educational apps that are still very much active in the play store.

You both are very fond of reading.

Althea: I love reading about startups, business and research papers. Right now, most of my books are on marketing and social media.

Devina: I am mostly into psychology and how people think. The way our brains are wired is amazing to me. I like history books to know how the trends have been.

Tell us one trait about each other that you like and one you don’t.

Althea: I like her ability to get things delivered. Basically, making sure that everything goes on smoothly at different ends.

Devina: She’s very calm. Her temperament is very constant, even if there is a deadline next day, next minute or next second, she’s very relaxed. I tend to get hyper. That’s a good thing and even a bad thing. She doesn’t react.

Althea: I think she can work on her punctuality.

Any one favorite customer experience memory?

Althea: I personally enjoyed working with Aquo, it is the new insurance division of cover fox. They were brilliant people, and they thought about every minute detail. When you’re interacting with someone, and they know things inside out, it becomes easier for us to chalk out what they exactly want rather than us starting from zero. It was a very back and forth process. It was so informative, and we also learned how to think in business terms.

How has the design industry grown?

Devina: Until 2013, we were treated as visual designers, people who just make things look pretty. But since the last few years design had got into the functional aspect as well. When I was doing my Bachelor’s, you could only do it from either NID or Symbiosis. There were other colleges, but they didn’t specialize in UX. Now, there are at least 12 colleges. In my batch, there were only 12 students.

Althea: We are a batch strength of 200 overall. They still limit the number of people who study UX design, but a lot of cross-discipline is done. So, you can do both visual and product designing along with UX.

And how is it being your own boss?

Althea: You get to decide what hours you work. It’s very flexible. I still play the piano, and I can divide my practice hours and work hours accordingly. Our business happens on a project basis so how you space that out is up to you.

Devina: It just helps you plan better. The best example is the marriage preparation. If I have afternoon commitments, I can wake up early and complete my work. Also, you tend to take more ownership.

This article was first published on September 7, 2017.