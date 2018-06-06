This Documentary Features Women Sharing Horrific Stories Of Trauma And Violence They Faced During Delivery

A documentary uncovering traumatic childbirth experiences of mothers is all set to be released next year by Cristen Pascucci, the former vice president of advocacy organization Improving Birth. She is also the founder of Birth Monopoly, which supports families and educates women on childbirth rights.

The documentary, “Mother May I?”, focuses on birth trauma and obstetric violence that women go through during childbirth and has already earned more than $106,000 from backers on Kickstarter. The trailer of the documentary features women who have gone through procedures without their consent during childbirth and faced pressure and ultimatums in the delivery room.

Pascucci has been inspired by her own experience with her midwife, who toward the end of Pascucci’s pregnancy continuously pressured her to get on board with an induction and never provided her with medical explanations.

“I just didn’t feel safe, and I didn’t feel supported,” Pascucci told HuffPost.

She changed her midwife, who updated her about her body’s changes, motivating her to make her own decision. Pascucci soon realized that like her, there were other women out there who were kept in the dark when it came to their choices during childbirth.

“I was actually shocked that so many women have no idea that they absolutely have rights over their body and that so many care providers treat them as if they don’t,” she said.

Like Caroline Malatesta, who features in the documentary, sustained a permanent injury in 2012 after her baby’s head was pushed back inside of her vagina by a nurse to delay birth until a doctor arrived. It was Pascucci who worked on her legal case against the center and was awarded $16 million in damages.

“What happened to me is by no means an anomaly at all. The fact that I had a case and was able to see it through to verdict ― I was very fortunate but there are so many women who have been through the exact same thing who didn’t get any sort of justice,” said Caroline Malatesta.

Women often feel guilty for speaking up, particularly when they go home with a healthy and happy baby.

“It is sort of taboo to talk about what happened during your birth,” she said. “If you have a healthy baby, people will make you feel guilty or selfish for doing so.”

Pascucci plans to interview other women as well from across the country and has predicted the final cut of the documentary to release somewhere around in February next year.

“When women start telling their stories, there is so much power in that,” she said.

