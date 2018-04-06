This Diet Plan By Rujuta Diwekar Incorporates Healthy Fats And Is Unbelievably Easy To Follow

What if we tell you that we have found the perfect diet plan that doesn’t make you starve or crave every now and then? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar taps traditional knowledge to make the pursuit of fitness easy and achievable. She recently shared the diet plan of our dreams.

Rujuta boasts of an illustrious clientele and is one of the most followed nutritionists in the world. We recently shared with you how Rujuta’s fitness program titled The Fitness Project 2018 turned out to be a huge success.

Rujuta’s popularity has a lot to do with the fact that she believes in making the chase of fitness easy and fun. She is against the whole narrative of weight loss where it is believed that fitness can’t be achieved unless we do something that is complicated and strenuous.

She explains her ideology in the following Instagram post:

Top 3 learnings from the #RDfitnessproject2018 – World's largest open public health project. Through the week, will be sharing the summary (daily meal planning and exercise planning infographics) and other info from the fitness project. Also will be selecting participants for the 'Free consultation day' from those who have been regular with the project.

Under her Fitness Project, Rujuta shared a lot of handy and easy to follow diet tips on her social media. “Fitness is uncomplicated, inexpensive and something that everyone should have access to,” says Rujuta. She shares that her tips and diet plans are for “anyone, anywhere, who is willing to take the effort daily for himself/herself.”

Recently, Rujuta shared a very comprehensive diet plan on Instagram. Would you believe it if I tell you that not only does her diet plan incorporate fats like ghee but also encourages their consumption?

She explains the importance of healthy fats here:

The fitness project 2018 – Week 12 guideline – Bring back the fats So well, officially the last guideline but pyaar apna hamesha ke liye rahega just like aap ke khane mein swaad hamesha rahega. And its fat which adds swaad to your food, along with satiety, satisfaction and sustainability in the diet. And this is the guideline for week 12.

And what is the best thing about Rujuta’s diet plan, you ask? Lots of meals incorporated in it, we say. Oh, what a blessing for a constant muncher like me! Read on to find out the interesting deets below:

Rujuta’s Diet Plan

Meal 1

What and when to eat

–Seasonal fruit/ Dried fruit/ Soaked nuts

– Within 15 minutes of waking up

Meal 2 (Breakfast)

What and when to eat

– Hot Homemade breakfast + ghee

–Within 60-90 minutes of meal 1

Meal 3 (Mid-meal)

What and when to eat

–Something easy to carry with you like nuts or a drink like coconut water

– Within 2-3 hours of breakfast

Meal 4 (Lunch)

What and when to eat

–Rice or roti + vegetable or meat or dal + accompaniments like curd/ pickle + ghee

-Within 2-3 of meal 3

Meal 5 (Mid-meal)

What and when to eat

–Something to drink like seasonal sherbet (a fruit-based cooling drink) or buttermilk

–Within 2-3 of lunch

Meal 6 (Evening snack)

What and when to eat

–Wholesome meal similar to breakfast or portion of your lunch

-4-6pm

Meal 7 (Dinner)

What and when to eat -Rice or millets based meal with ghee – 2-3 hours before bedtime

Meal 8 (Bedtime)

What and when to eat

-Milk with cashews/ gulkand/ chyavanprash

– just before sleeping, if hungry

Just in case you have been left clueless about the portion size, Rujuta has you covered here as well. Here is Rujuta’s four-step easy guide to eating in healthy quantities.

Visualise how much you would like to eat. Serve half of the visualised portion on your plate. Take double the time to eat the meal. Still hungry? Start again from Step 1.

