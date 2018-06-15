This Delhi Girl Escaped From The Trap Of Child Marriage And Wants To Start An NGO To Help Other Women

The sacrifice of children and women in the name of parampara and sanskriti needs a full stop real soon. Child marriage, dowry, misogynistic mindset – how long will we take them along on the road to progress? They’re only acting as big speed breakers.

Why the sudden outrage? It’s the story of a young Delhi girl, trapped in the consequences of child marriage, that reminded us of the existence of age-old customs that are still killing people’s dreams like slow poison.

She lived in Delhi but the customs of her village in Rajasthan tied her. The societal pressure on her parents forced them to follow the laws of their village, Mogra, in Rajasthan. Following the rivaz, her parents got her married at the age of 15 to a man who came back home drunk and forced himself on her.

Sharing her story, she told We, The People, “My family and I have lived in Delhi all our lives, but they still insist on abiding by the laws of our village. I belong to the Patel community of Mogra, near Jodhpur. There, child marriage is the custom even today. I was 15 years old on my wedding night––my husband had sex with me without my consent. Whenever I had to spend time at my in-laws’ house, he would come home drunk and force himself upon me. He wanted a girl who would be at his beck and call. I didn’t want to be that girl––no one should have to be!”

The sexual abuse continued when she made visits at his home and became regular when she shifted for good with him at the age of 17. “When I was 17, I was sent to live with my husband’s family permanently. The few months I was there made me really ill, so my father took me back home. But my in-laws demanded regular visits. I despised going there and pulled every stunt I could to avoid it, including running away. But he began visiting my house instead and I was made to live in the same room as him. At night, I would hide in the bathroom for hours––only when I knew he was asleep would I go out and sleep on a mat on the floor,” she shared.

She wasn’t ready to bear the torture and rebelled to not go back ever to her husband. But the fear of family’s reputation in the society made her grandfather beg her to continue with it to save family’s pride. She recalled, “When I finally rebelled, my grandfather took his turban off and placed it at my feet, pleading that the honour of the entire family was in my hands.“

But she knew she didn’t want to go back to the hell and was adamant on re-building her life by breaking ties with her husband. She fought, she convinced, she was questioned, but nothing made her change her mind. “It wasn’t easy for me to go against my family, but I was adamant that I would no longer be subjected to such cruelty. It took a lot of talking, crying, and fighting for my parents to realise that the world is now a very different place, and that I too, have a right over my freedom. I don’t blame them entirely––they were pressurized by society and my family, and subjected to a lot of emotional blackmail,” she said. She continued, “The word of the Panchayat is law in my village. The Panchayat demands lakhs in compensation when a family tries to break off a marriage, and my parents would be implicated.”

She lives away from her husband but is still trapped in the marriage due to the law. “I’m 21 and trapped in an unwanted marriage. My battle against the law of child marriage is still ongoing. I dream of starting an NGO that helps girls like me escape the clutches of this ancient system that ruins so many lives. I want to reclaim my childhood, and give it back to the girls who’ve lost theirs too.”