This Delhi-Based Gay Couple Just Described Their First Date To Us & You HAVE To Read About It

Everyone loves a beautiful love story. Here’s one for you.

When I first met Avan and Abhi at JLF earlier this year through a common friend, I was told that the two have been dating for almost five years now. I was happy as well as excited for I had got the perfect gay love story I was long planning to write.

So I made them sit in one corner of a huge garden at Diggi Palace, requesting them to revisit the memory lanes. They agreed and together, we missed the session of Shashi Tharoor. Everything is fair in love and war.

Avan began, “Love happened to us precisely five years and nine months ago. We are in a committed relationship. He is not allowed to look at other men.” *giggles*

“And I am happy doing that,” interrupted a joyful Abhi.

And there commenced an hour-long session of our own, filled with adorable proposal details and dreamy dates. All that with a pinch of cold wars Avan and Abhi keep experiencing.

Me: There is a stigma that queer people only enjoy open relationships.

Avan: And it’s lame AF. Being queer doesn’t mean we have to have multiple partners. I am 32, and one crucial thing that I’ve realized is that stability makes a human being perfect. I was lucky to have found him in the most emotionally developing years of my life.

Me: What, according to you, is a unique thing in your relationship?

Abhi: We haven’t come out of the closet yet. Only a couple of close friends know about us. In spite of all the boundaries and common dilemma, we have been able to grow in our relationship by leaps and bounds. Trust me it gets tough at times.

Me: Does this tension often affect your relationship?

Avan: Yes it does, and sometimes, we end up fighting like cats and dogs.

Abhi: He is the crazier one among the two of us.

Me: Reveal some details about your first official date.

Avan: We met on Planet Romeo (a dating app for gay men). I had recently broken up with my ex-boyfriend and made a profile on Grinder the next day. The same day, Abhi & I started chatting.

Abhi: Initially, I guess, he took it as a rebound process, and I was totally okay with that.

Avan: The official date happened on 26th May 2008. We met at CCD, Janpath. You see, a lot can happen over coffee. *winks*

Me: And it did!

Abhi: Apparently, this coffee-date got extended, and we went on to see a movie and later, enjoyed a romantic dinner.

Avan: I am going to stop you here, Abhi. I think the most romantic (for me) would be the time when you made that adorable video after a few months compiling all our favorite moments.

Me: Aww.

Abhi: For me, it would be the day you gifted me Noor, our Labrador.

Me: What? You gifted Abhi a dog?! This is ADORABLE!

Abhi: Don’t freak out as I tell you about my gift to him which was a Dalmatian. We named her Willow.

Me: Oh. My. God. I now want to meet your babies.

Avan: Come, visit Delhi sometime.

Me: Sure thing. Okay tell me, when and how did the proposal happen?

Avan: I’ve dated many people before I found this ass. Our first coffee date and we knew we were meant to be together. Filmy? Oh, yeah! Interestingly, we never proposed to each other.

Abhi: That’s true. Even without that ‘moment,’ we’re like any other couple that is head over heels in love. We irritate, cuss, and even threaten each other, but deep down we know we’re inseparable.

Me: I am sure the two of you receive lots of compliments as a couple.

Avan: It was just yesterday at the JLF that this person compared us with Neetu Ji and Rishi Kapoor. *chuckles*

Me: What’s in the future?

Avan: We want to settle down abroad and start our company of graphic designs and online marketing.

Abhi: For now, we’ve found our world within friends who know us for who we really are. I think we’ve struck our balance and are experiencing life as it comes with hope and love.

Honestly, love stories like this are to die for. This is me rn:

This article was first published on February 27, 2017.