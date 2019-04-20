This Creative ‘Manifestx’ Will Teach You How To Put Happiness At The Centre Of All Your Endeavours

No matter what endeavours we undertake in life, shouldn’t happiness be at the core of it all? As the world struggles with its dropping happiness index (India more than anyone else) isn’t it time we take cognizance of the same and start prioritizing happiness over anything else? Realising the same, Frida, The Young Feminist Fund, has collectively developed “the Happiness Manifestx,” their very own love letter to themselves and as well as their colleagues.

“The manifestx [a term meant to emphasize the political nature of the text, while maintaining identity inclusivity] is an integral structural entity of our organizational culture and community, as we unlearn our own practises, call in on each other when we need to pay more attention to our mental health and reminding each other about our right to stay happy and joyful at our workplace,” reads the About section of their website.

New Delhi-based illustrator, comic maker, and graphic designer Kruttika Susarla has joined hands with Frida to bring life to their manifestx through her artistic talents and lively illustrations.

A feminist artist, Kruttika shared with us in an interaction last year, “The feminist movement is about women’s rights, but there’s so much more to it in the Indian context. There is religion, cast, Dalit rights, and the many other issues.”

The happiness quotient certainly has to be one of the factors that feminism in India is missing on right now and through her work on Frida’s project, Kruttika has attempted to throw light on the same.

Here are a few illustrations from the project:

Another one from the series of illustrations for the @fridafund Happiness Manifesto.

Illustration from my work with FRIDA-The Young Feminist Fund to design and illustrate their Happiness Manifestx-resolutions and guidelines that they'd set out for themselves to build and create a healthier organisation and community culture. You can learn more about the project on their website here: https://youngfeministfund.org/home/happiness-manifestx/