This Couple Sold Their Jewellery To Fund Oxygen-Generation Plant For Siachen Soldiers

World’s highest battleground Siachen is situated at 6,700 m, and maintaining vigil there against the frosty winds, tough terrain, massive expanses of snowfields, crevasses, and thin oxygen levels, is a test of human endurance that our soldiers have to face every day.

In 35-40 feet deep snow, it is difficult to breathe, let alone the risk of developing snow blindness and frostbite, and they are cut off from their families and friends. And the thought of soldiers panting for breath at the 76-km-long Siachen glacier has lead a Pune couple to contribute to the construction of an oxygen plant at 13,000 feet.

Sumeedha and Yogesh Chithade have set an example by selling their jewellery to raise Rs 1.25 lakh for the oxygen-generation plant, which would cost around Rs 1.10 crore. Sumeedha, the mother of a serving army major, even sold her earrings. She believes that charity begins at home, for she considers the army as her family.

“I have been working for army welfare since 1999. When I was at the Siachen base camp, I realised the climate there is extremely harsh. Even in summers, the temperature is at -35 degrees [Celsius] and it drops to -55 in winters,” Sumeedha told India Today.

This plant will be used to refill oxygen cylinders used by the Army. The extreme difficulty that the soldiers must face in breathing at 22,000 feet is what gave them the idea of installing such plant. “I have not sold every ornament, but made a beginning. I will contribute more if required,” the school teacher said.

The Chithades, with five other trustees, have formed a charitable trust and registered it with the Charity Commissioner Office in Pune. Yogesh, who took premature retirement from the Indian Air Force, talked about the advantages of having the plant. “Oxygen cylinders brought from Chandigarh are delivered at 22,000 feet. At times, there are no copters to deliver cylinders. When the plant comes up, transportation cost and time will be reduced.” He added, “The plant will benefit around 9,000 soldiers, who are doing a great sacrifice by guarding our borders in that area.”

They have made the start, and hope for more Indians to come forward – “Other families should contribute, too, at least Re 1 each,” is their message.

H/T: India Today