This Couple In Kerala Triumphed Over Cancer To Write Their Own Love Story

When Sachin Kumar of Kerala fell in love with Bhavya, a girl in his accountancy course, he would have never thought the hurdles he would have to cross for the love of his life. The troubles for the couple started with their families’ objection against their relationship, especially from Bhavya’s family.

“In fact, they were so opposed to the idea of us being together that they even asked Bhavya to leave the house and never come back if we were to get married,” Sachin shared.

Not letting any of this affect their relationship, they kept seeing each other and soon after their course ended, Bhavya began working at an institute. And also began complaining of having constant back pain.

“We thought that it was because of her daily bus travel to work or the hours she spent sitting in front of the computer. She even went through two weeks of treatment for the same but to no avail. When her pain became unbearable, we went to a doctor for a check-up. The scan showcased a small projection on her bone, and we were recommended to consult much more specialized practitioners,” Sachin said.

They soon discovered that Bhavya had stage 4 Ewing’s Sarcoma—a rare type of cancer that affects bones, and particularly the spine.

“The doctor told us that there was no time to waste. She had to start with chemotherapy as soon as possible. It certainly wasn’t financially easy for Bhavya’s family to fund for the sessions as these were expensive, so I teamed up with my friends and did odd jobs to raise money. On March 21, she had her first chemo session,” he added.

Following this, Bhavya took the decision to tonsure her hair before the chemo sessions took them away.

“When cancer came unannounced into our lives, I realized how much I loved her, and if there was only so much time left, then I wanted us to spend every second of it, together. Despite opposition from both of our parents, and especially with Bhavya’s precarious condition, we got engaged and that too, on April 1!” said Sachin.

To bear the cost of the regular chemo sessions, Sachin took up a job as a tile-laying daily wage labourer and in November last year, Sachin and Bhavya got married. And six days after their wedding, when Bhavya had another check-up, they received good news.

“While the initial prognosis ruled out any possibility of the surgical removal of the tumour on Bhavya’s spine because of her advanced stage, our immediate intervention with chemo sessions paid off. The doctors were now confident about removing the tumour from her 10th vertebrae, which had considerably shrunk,” said Sachin.

After the successful surgery, Bhavya underwent 13 sessions of chemotherapy and has three more sessions remaining.

“Nobody has given a 100 percent guarantee, because this is a recurring disease. While we are all praying that it should not happen, there is a chance that the tumor could come back in five years,” added Sachin. “Cancer can’t do us part.”

