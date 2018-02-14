This Couple, Along With Their Adopted Kids, Tells Us How Love Can Rebuild Even Tsunami-Hit Cities

On March 11, 2011, life in Japan changed for everyone, but for people in the Sendai and Ishinomaki, it was a test and a loss. People in this region of Tohoku had lost everything after the devastating tsunami and earthquake. Even today they continue to rebuild their lives.

Sue Takamoto saw the city of Ishinomaki as a calling for herself. She uprooted her family to help the communities. Sue started Nozomi Project, a social business to help the women of the city to be able to stand on their feet again. Nozomi Project not only creates an economic opportunity but also helps women overcome tragedy, inviting them to be a part of the supportive community.

We talked to Sue about challenges that she encountered after moving to the disaster-struck region with a family, about creativity and the heart that doesn’t seek profits. Excerpts:

Why did you decide to go to Ishinomaki?

Our family had been living in the Kobe area before the disaster, but we had lived in Sendai for two years earlier. As soon as the earthquake and subsequent disaster happened, we knew we wanted to be a part of the relief and recovery that would be necessary. While my husband Eric traveled up to Tohoku about 16 times that first year, we realized it was going to take a long-term presence to make a real difference. We felt it was a great investment for our family to move to this region. It was a great decision!

What led you to create Nozomi Project?

During my first visit to Ishinomaki, we were cleaning out a park that was filled with tons of rubbish. I kept finding pieces of broken pottery – they were so beautiful! – so I started separating them out to keep. Even though those original pieces were accidentally discarded by a coworker later, the idea remained in my heart.

After our family moved up here in March 2012, I became friends with moms at the local elementary school which our children started attending. They were really devastated women, who had lost so much. Our Be One team began to brainstorm how we could help the local people, and I kept thinking of the broken pottery, how to turn them into art and our desire to find ways to create community. From this, the Nozomi Project was born. In Japanese, Nozomi means hope, we wanted to bring hope to the women who hid their worries in smiles as they sent their children to school.

We put the word out to local women and began gathering several times a week. We got connected with women in California who make jewelry, and persuaded them to help us get started – they came over for 10 days that September to train the women and help us begin the business.

What were the difficulties you and your family faced in Ishinomaki?

When we first shared with our local friends in the Kobe area, and with our family and friends in the United States, they were very concerned about moving our family to an area that was still experiencing frequent aftershocks and so much damage. There was also a lot that was unknown about the nuclear power issues. As we prayed and thought about the people in Tohoku, though, we felt it was a privilege to have the chance to make a difference in their lives. While our children at first were really sad about leaving their current school friends and community, over time, they too began to embrace the idea of moving to a place where they could make a difference.

One of our greatest challenges, as we prepared to move, was finding housing. Over half of the city of Ishinomaki had been affected by the tsunami waters, so housing options were extremely difficult to find. We stayed in three different temporary locations that first year, while we were looking and trying to find a long-term solution. In a way, this gave us a small way to be able to relate to the people in our region, many of whom were without homes.

Was it difficult being possibly the only foreigner living there? What were some cultural differences of being an outsider in Ishinomaki?

We were surprised in moving here by the number of foreigners who were temporarily living as volunteers to make a difference. The place where we felt very “different,” though, was when we placed our children in the local schools. The teachers and administrators had never had any foreign children attending the schools, nor had experience with foreign families. There was much surprise that while many were fleeing this region, we were choosing to move in! While there were challenges for me as a foreign mom in adjusting to this new area, we were thankful for the sense that our presence was an encouragement to the local people.

The people of Tohoku are known for being traditional and difficult to get to know. I think because of the disaster and the help of many foreign volunteers, we have found people overall to be friendly and thankful. Perhaps pride has been the most challenging obstacle – people who didn’t want to receive help from others.

One man, who had lost his wife in the disaster, said he didn’t need help rebuilding his business. But he would call our team and ask us to assist a number of his friends. Finally, after building a friendship with him, he agreed to accept aid from us. It was hard for him to get to a point of receiving a helping hand.

In terms of your evolution and transformation, how did you change from living in comfort to moving to Ishinomaki?

Wow – a great question! I think one of my weaknesses is that I love comfort.

Really, that seems so unlikely given the whole move! Moving up here definitely challenged me in a lot of ways. I look back especially on that first year when there were so many changes and challenges and regrets that I didn’t have more patience with the process and gratefulness for the way in which friends helped us in all of the adjustments. Recognizing my own weaknesses and apologizing, later on, has perhaps helped me to approach the leadership of Nozomi Project with more humility than I might have had before. I eat humble pie often!

I’ve tried to create a leadership system where we can make mistakes – and own them – and grow together. I hope I keep being transformed in this way.

What makes each piece of jewelry unique?

Every piece we sell is, literally, one in a million! We are still using broken pottery from the aftermath of the tsunami, picked up by hundreds of volunteers. We also receive boxes of donated pottery from local Ishinomaki people who are still cleaning up their houses after the disaster; a local second-hand store also donates pottery that they cannot sell.

Every item that we make has its own history and is on its second birth! One of the early obstacles that we had was realizing that we needed to take a photo of every single piece that we sold and that each of them needed its own inventory number. This process, even, makes each piece more precious.

Two out of three social business fail within two years, how has Nozomi Project survived and managed to beat the odds?

Honestly, I think God has blessed us with an amazing team! I am not good at business, computers, or finances, but I have teammates who are. I am a connector person, and I think that has helped to find people in different places who can fill in the gaps that we might have. We have often speculated that our “secret sauce” is the combination of both North American and Japanese staff – we bring different strengths to the table and complement each other well. I also think that our team’s commitment to making high-quality jewelry that is well-made is still paying off. We have a lot of loyal customers who have stayed with us over these five years because they really like Nozomi products, and they like the story.

What is your favorite collection?

Impossible to say! Okay, right now my favorite line is the Aki Ornate Necklace Collection. I rotated three Aki pendants and wore one almost every day of the summer. But I think I’m the proudest of the Misa Cuff Bracelet. The workmanship involved in this is so amazing! I can’t believe our team can make these so beautifully with such delicate pieces of pottery.

What is one piece you would not forget?

We really wanted to walk with people through the recovery process, and so we looked for housing within the inundated area. We ended up building a pre-fab home in one of the areas that had been badly hit. While the workers were preparing the foundation for our home, I found a beautiful piece of broken orange and gold pottery that looked really old. I had it made into a leather necklace that I love a lot. I will still touch it as I wear it, wondering what that old piece of pottery has seen, what its long life might tell me.

Talking about your family, how are they part of Nozomi Project?

My oldest daughter tells me she wants to work at Nozomi when she gets big! I love that. We have four children, ages eight to 14. They have been part of Nozomi since we started it. Those four were the first team to go and gather broken pottery in buckets when we were just starting out with the idea. Our youngest son will still come running home from school some days with his hands full of pottery and tell me that he has found “jewelry!” Their good friends are children of Nozomi moms – there is a neat sense of community among us.

How did they adjust to the move?

It was not easy at first. I remember how bad I felt the first day when we dropped them off at the temporary school building. (The nearby local school was badly damaged by the tsunami and was under repair for three years). This new school was pretty crammed together and without a lot of the niceties that their previous school near Kobe had. But we were so thankful for the friendliness of the kids here; I remember a few days after moving when we went to pick them up at the school and seeing our third-grade son being piggy-backed by another boy. We knew he was adjusting! That boy’s mom became my first local friend, and she is now the manager of the Nozomi Project. We would have to drive about 20 minutes or so from our temporary housing to drop off and pick up the kids at school. Because of construction traffic and just our disorganized lives, we were sometimes late to pick them. There was always one mom who would wait with our kids until we came.

From the pictures, you seem to have a beautiful relationship with your children, were there any challenges during the adoption process?

We adopted all of our children here in Japan – each of them were just babies when we got them. It has been an interesting journey, in part because adoption is a very foreign concept in Japan. On rare occasions, a relative might adopt an orphaned nephew or niece, but otherwise, it doesn’t really happen. We have been really vocal about our adoption process, both because it has been one of the most amazing experiences of our lives but also because we want Japanese people to see that it is a beautiful thing, not a shameful one.

We have gotten some shocked expressions when friends who didn’t know have found out, and unfortunately, sometimes we have seen people treat our children a little differently when they discover they are adopted. But overall I think the relationship that we have with our four children is so natural and so beautiful that it is hopefully leaving a positive image about the whole idea of adoption on people around us.

What are some of your current dreams?

My dreams… I want to see our children, even though we are living in a remote part of Japan, discover unique paths of development and opportunity as they continue to grow up. I hope that Nozomi Project can continue to be a place for women to find community and dignity and fulfilling employment while increasing its influence around the world by sending out beautiful hope-filled items. I pray that our team can deepen relationships and our influence in our communities here, and with God’s help transform parts of society that are not healthy. Yeah – I really want to be a change agent who makes a difference in peoples’ lives! I want to write a book. I want to travel to other parts of Asia where I can both learn, and teach. I’m hoping to partner with organizations in developing countries where we can work together to further empower women. I really want to see every team member at Nozomi have a chance to expand their horizons by traveling – we’ve taken about 20 members to other parts of Japan on sales trips, and four overseas so far.

You can support Nozomi Project through their website.

This article was first published on October 3, 2017.