This Community Of Sheroes Sleeps In Parks To Reclaim Public Spaces For Women

“We sleep to create new narratives for our bodies, ourselves, and our public environments,” say the change makers or the sheroes at Black Noise who organise regular “Meet To Sleep” meet-ups to assert their right to live a fearless life.

Conceptualised by Jasmeen Patheja in 2008, the first-ever “Meet To Sleep” was held in 2014. Since then, the event has grown in size and impact and has managed to cover over 21 cities in the country, including Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Dimapur, Kohima, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Mumbai, Panjim, San Francisco, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Vadodara, Jodhpur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Chandigarh, Ranchi, and Kandwari.

The event commemorates Jyoti Singh, who was brutally gang-raped and murdered on December 16th, 2012. Supported by some of the most eminent feminists, the aim of “Meet To Sleep” is to restore the lost agency to women and create a society where men and women can claim public spaces on an equal footing.

For a woman in India, sleeping in a public park, all by herself, has to be an entirely different experience altogether. Vulnerable and uncomfortable as it might sound (all thanks to our conditioning), the experience is equally empowering and liberating. Intrigued to find out what it feels like?

Here are a few testimonies from the sheroes who dared to take the plunge in previous years: