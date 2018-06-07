This Coastal City Of Kerala Is All Set To Launch A Mahila Mall To Encourage Women Entrepreneurship

There’s good news for the women entrepreneurs in Kozhikode (a coastal city in the south Indian state of Kerala). The Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbasree has come up with a brand new project of building a shopping mall to give a platform to women who want to start or expand their home-grown businesses.

The Kozhikode Corporation confirmed the news by stating that the 36,000 sq ft five-story mall is soon coming up at the Bank Road on a 54-cent plot.

Kudumbasree Bazaar project, as it is called, was proposed by the Kudumbasree State Mission. The committee has planned to name the mall ‘Mahila Mall’ which will operate on the philosophy of ‘by the women, for the women.’ M.V Ramsy Ismail, Kudumbasree Project Officer of the Corporation, said, “The running of the mall will be completely in the hands of women, in administration, management and everything else.”

According to the report, the mall will have outlets for clothes, footwear, textile, handicraft items, electronics, food, beauty salons, spas, etc.

By the time the mall becomes fully functional, it will see the Kudumbasree Bazaar organized by the Kudumbasree women members selling their products. Usually, these women would get a chance to earn their livelihood only during the festive season. However, with the Mahila Mall, they’re hoping to sell their products throughout the year.

The NGO’s next mission is to set up bazaars in all the state districts.

h/t: The Hindu

(image source)