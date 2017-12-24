This Christmas, We Visited Women Sweepers To Thank Them For Their Thankless Job

Here’s what a usual morning scenario looks like. The Sun is almost saying hello, the trees have woken up and don’t need toothbrushes to give out clean air. The streets are empty, and the bird-chirping is disturbed by the occasional honking horn (I really dunno why cuz there’s barely any traffic on the street!). The streets are being cleaned.

With their big brooms, collecting dust and trash, they do a thankless job every day. It’s those countless number of sweepers who evict the garbage thrown on the streets, yet are looked down upon without basic acknowledgment.

Here is a throwback to our last Christmas outing, when we had a cup of coffee and thanked those women for keeping our streets clean.

We had our supplies ready, a thermos, a lot of cups, and a garbage bag.

We first approached Lakshmi and her husband, who were tirelessly sweeping the streets in front of the Hospital Road. Laksmi’s husband was sweeping on the other side of the street, and as soon as she saw us, and we began talking, she was a little scared and nervous.

“Don’t worry, we’re only trying to say thanks to you,” Dr. Sudhir Sharma said.



Her husband came along, and we tried to explain the concept to them.

Lakshmi: We try to keep the streets clean every day, and yes, it is a thankless job as people are never happy with our work, they always think we should clean more. I wish they’d understand that they need to stop throwing trash around.

Me: Do you have children?

Lakshmi: Yes, they study.

Dr. Sudhir: What do they want to do when they grow up?

Lakshmi: I want them to take good jobs, and not sweeping because I want them to be respected.

We handed her a cup of coffee and continued chatting with her while her surprise gift waited!

It was a bag that contained toiletries: hand soap, body cream, mouth mask (to evict dust), a hand sanitizer and more.

Since when have you been working here?

Lakshmi: Ten years we’ve been sweeping the streets.

Both of you?

They both nodded.

We moved forward and met an old lady on the SRS Road, who was sweeping the roadside. When we approached her, and Lissi and Maurice prepared their camera set up, a lot of men surrounded us wondering what was going on.

Upon finding out the reason, many walked away with disinterest.

Ugh.

Anyway, we spoke to her and were amazed how diligently she had been working for the past twenty-five years. Her wrinkled face and hesitant smile spoke a lot.

“People dirty the streets irrespective of our hard work. Sometimes it’s so dirty that I begin to cry, but since it’s my job, I have to keep the streets clean.”

We poured her a cup of coffee from the thermos, and as Dr. Sudhir Sharma added how he and Ana had specially prepared it for them in the morning, a vibrant smile swept across her face.

We sat and had coffee with her and asked her if she used any masks while sweeping the streets.

“No, none at all.”

At that, we took out her hamper, and couldn’t help but smile as the old lady smiled with crooked teeth and wrinkled eyes.

We moved forward towards the old city where we were deemed to find a sea of women who would proceed to their work post eight thirty. They were hesitant to face the camera, let alone drink coffee.

It’s well understood, though. How often will we have a stranger offering us coffee out of kindness and gratitude? I think not more than once in a lifetime.

We finally convinced a woman to speak to us. She shielded herself by saying that a Goddess entered her body and showed a locket that she had wrapped around her throat, so if we tried to kill her with poisoned coffee, something would happen to us. Compassion wasn’t understood easy, and she knew how to safeguard herself.

After spilling a little coffee on the ground, she drank it and was finally convinced that everything was okay.

She eased down two minutes later but continued to repeat that a Goddess entered her body. We thanked her; she stared at us with a blank face, and we presented her with a hamper.

“I will definitely use it,” she said.

The old city or the true essence of the Pink City seemed to be rejecting our efforts when we noticed that women were scared of strangers walking up to them and apologizing. However, there was a sense of satisfaction that we could feel after thanking these wonderful women who kept our streets clean.

The next woman we spoke to had to be chased down the street! (Oops) She finally agreed after a little convincing by some passersby.

“Don’t worry it just seems like a normal interview by these people.”

“Why do you want to take my interview?” She added.

“We just want to thank you!” Dr. Sudhir Sharma responded.

When we poured the coffee for her, she wanted to share it with her son, and so asked if we had a spare disposable glass.

“How long have you been working here?”

“Longer than I can remember.”

We presented her with the hamper, and she felt its content through the shiny net pouch.

“Thank you,” she said.

“No, thank YOU!”

We wandered through the pink streets back to our cars with the garbage bags, disposable cups and emptied thermos in our hands. It was a good morning for us, a good morning for them.

This article was first published in December 2016.