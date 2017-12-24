This Christmas, Ditch The Classic Rum Cake & Try These 6 Super Easy Desserts

No holiday is complete without a dessert and it’s Christmas, peeps! The season to bake all the sweets, remember?

But, this year, ditch the classic Xmas recipes and try on the easy-peasy sweet treats which we have crafted for you. LOL!

Let’s put our baker gloves on and get to work, shall we?

1. Lemon Tart

A French dessert called, tarte au citron, Lemon Tart has a very sharp, zesty flavor perfectly balanced by a creamy custard filling and crumbly, melt-in-the-mouth pastry case. It’s Yummmaaayyy!

Click here to get the recipe.

2. One Pot Skillet Brownies

Skillet Brownies is the perfect combination of fudgy and cakey. In case you want more, you can just put a dollop of vanilla on it and just gobble the whole thing in no time, like I do. *embarrassed*

Click here to get the recipe.

3. Fruit Tart

Not a fan of cream? Then, this recipe is for you. Healthy, light, and yummy!

Click here to get the recipe.

4. Fresh Carrot Cake

Make this classic Grandma’s favorite this Christmas and trust us that you won’t have any leftovers for the next day.

Click here to get the recipe.

5. Christmas Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Salted Caramel Muffins

These sweet and salty combo muffins are a perfect snack for the Christmas evening. Try them now!

Click here to get the recipe.

6. Healthy Chocolates

No matter the holidays or celebrations, there are a few weight-watchers and calorie-counters in every family. Keeping this in mind we have for you a very healthy recipe of chocolates which are super easy to make.

Click here to get the recipe.