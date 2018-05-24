This Chennai NGO Formed An All-Girls Football Team That Participated In Street Child World Cup

Remember Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ where this Indian girl fights her family to become a celebrated football player? Earlier today, reading about a group of girls from Chennai equally passionate about the game brought back the film’s memories to me.

I read how this Chennai-based NGO called Karunalaya Centre for Street & Working Children is doing a fabulous job by rehabilitating street children, especially girls who aren’t encouraged to study and are married off at an early age. Majority of these kids are either orphan or belong to the poor families of daily-wage laborers and beggars facing abuses of every kind.

Now this NGO isn’t an ordinary one. Its team encourages kids to find a way in their life with the help of sports. That’s how, a while back, they were able to nurture and train an all-girls team to participate in the Street Child World Cup held in Moscow, an event held just like its FIFA counterpart.

Say whaaaat!

Although the team didn’t win, the girls felt proud to represent India on the global map and fought huge opponents like England and Russia.

Founder and Secretary at Karunalaya, Dr. N Paul Sunder Singh, told The Better India how, using music, theatre, and sports, these kids have been able to find a mission in their lives. Interestingly, the sports programme is only open to kids who choose to attend school. In this way, they have been successfully promoting the need for basic education in every kid’s life.

Talking about the challenges faced, Dr. N Paul Sunder Singh mentioned that getting these kids an identity of their own is a task since most of their parents don’t have ID cards made for themselves.

Talking about the all-girl football team, he mentioned the 17-year-old Sangeetha, a Class 9 drop-out, who was rescued in 2013. Earlier a child-laborer, Sangeetha is now an active player in the football team. She now aspires to be an IAS officer.

About the future, the Karunalaya Society is now planning to train the interested kids for the upcoming Cricket World Cup meant for street children.

h/t: The Better India