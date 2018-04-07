This Bundelkhand Temple Is Glorifying The Outlawed Custom Of Sati By Calling The Victims ‘Divine’

The practice of Sati i.e., the burning or burying alive of widows, plus its glorification via any ceremony, was banned in 1987 by the Sati (Prevention) Act, criminalising the tradition.

But in Bundelkhand, the practice is not dead, in fact, it is magnified by praising the women who do it. The Jarimata temple in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region is dedicated to Javitri. She was a local woman who committed Sati in 1984 and since then has been remembered with reverence. With twice-a-day special prayers attracting fervent devotees, of which thousands are women, the district administration once organized for a special transport for worshippers at Jari.

Considered to be next to a goddess, the story of Javitri committing Sati is famous here. “Yes, I remember…She sat down right here,” said Maya, one of the annual visitors, waving at the pedestal-like structure in the temple. “She placed her husband’s body in her lap and the fire lit on its own. She became a sati.”

In Bundelkhand, the last known reported case of Sati came from Bahundari village in 2005. 70-year-old Ramkumari, had committed sati on her husband’s pyre.

“Her face had gained an ethereal glow,” said one local resident. “We tried to stop her, but the minute we touched her, we got an electric shock,” said another.

“This is nothing but a form of collective murder,” said Kushwaha. “The woman is cornered into it, pressured…Coconuts are thrown at her, people start chanting her name as Sati, an entire village turns against her…What is she supposed to do in such a situation?” said Uma Kushwaha, a local activist.

