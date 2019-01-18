This Award Winning Film On A Transwoman’s Relationship Finally Gets A Release Date

The fact that non-binary individuals and everything connoting to them is pushed under the rugs in our country can be easily ascertained from how art and literature based on them has to struggle in our country despite its artistic finesse.

A recent example in the same is Kaushik Ganguly’s national award-winning film, Nagarkirtan. Despite winning a special jury prize along with the film’s lead Riddhi Sen winning Best Actor at the 2017 National Awards, the film has long struggled to find a theatrical release in the country.

It is only after almost 2 years of struggle that the film is finally set to release on February 15th this year. Featuring Riddhi Sen playing the lead alongside Ritwick Chakroborty, the film revolves around the relationship between a flautist and a transwoman and the latter’s struggle to come out as a woman in the society.

Director Ganguly has previously explored a similar theme in Arekti Premer Golpo, a film that starred the late Rituparno Ghosh in the role of a transgender documentary filmmaker and it would be rather interesting to see how he has put the trans character in a new light in this film.

Here’s the film’s trailer:

NAGARKIRTAN OFFICIAL TRAILER| BENGALI MOVIE 2019 | KAUSHIK GANGULY | RITWICK | RIDDHI SEN National Award Winning Film #Nagarkirtan Release on 15th Feb, 2019. Directed By #Kaushik Ganguly, The film is a document that frames this experience of an invisible community, rarely portrayed in the arena of Indian mainstream cinema. Join us on this journey of love – beyond ages, beyond gender, beyond all the boundaries of the society – like Radha looking for her Krishna.

