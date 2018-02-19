This Autorickshaw Initiative In Kolkata Drives Women To Independence

The profession that is sheerly male-dominated gets on a women-centric wagon in Kolkata. The city streets will now see women auto drivers.

The women are being trained by auto union leader Gopal Sutar in South Kolkata and once the training is finished, the service will be named ‘Pink’. Talking to ANI, Gopal informed that he had already trained 60 women and said, “If a woman can be a prime minister, a president, and a speaker, then why can’t they drive autos? These women belong to lower income families and we are training them to be independent.” Of the 60 women, 12 have already applied for a license.

West Bengal Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari said that there’s already a scheme in place to help Sutar’s students. According to Indian Express, he said, “We will encourage this initiative under the Gati Dhara scheme. We have already given some of the women route permits. It will be great to have women auto drivers in our city.” The scheme apparently targets unemployed youth in the 20-45 age group.

Sutar, the 47-year-old man behind the initiative, lost his wife about 20 years ago and lives with his two daughters. He shared, “I have always believed that women must earn on their own. Since I am involved with the union, many women approach me for jobs. One day, I realised ‘I Will Not Be Leading My Life At Mercy Of Others… Finally’ that I cannot provide all of them with employment but I can at least train them to stand on their own feet.“

When the trainer is so empowering, the women are ought to feel empowered and powerful. The women under training shared their experience and the difference it’s bringing into their lives with Indian Express.

Rupa Nayak, a 32-year-old mother of two is filled with joy in recognition of the new independence that has come her way. Her husband left her about a decade ago to marry another woman and since then she has been working as a domestic help. She shared, “Today, I am so excited at the idea of being independent, living my life on my own terms… this is perhaps the best gift a woman can give herself,” says Rupa.

One of the 12 license appliers, Mausami shares how auto driving classes have changed her life. She said, “My husband is a bicycle mechanic and we stay in a temporary shelter below a flyover… But times have changed. My husband takes pride in taking driving lessons from me every morning. Our monthly earning is about Rs 3,000 now and we plan to buy an autorickshaw on loan. Our life will change for the better.”

An auto driver Pintu Das is quite happy with the initiative. He said, “If they drive their own autos, they can easily take home around Rs 15,000 every month. If they take autos on rent, the monthly income would be around Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000. This is very good for these women who have no one else to depend on.”

However, there are few auto drivers who have a problem with women coming on the road as they see it as a threat to their business. Raju Prasad, an auto driver driving for almost a decade, said, “If these women drivers join, all the female passengers will prefer their autos and it will affect our business. They can always do other things, which we can’t, like cooking, take care of their homes. I am not criticising this initiative but I am worried about my family. We also need money, too.”

Reacting to these comments, Sutar has to say, “Some people will always question your efforts. It has never been easy for women in our society, has it? I’d just say that there is no reason to worry as the market for autos is huge in Kolkata. And now, those women who hire taxis to feel safe will probably prefer these special autos.”

Nevertheless, along with their financial securities, the women auto drivers will make the commute easier and safer for other women. More power to you, ladies!

