This Artist’s Adorable Illustrations Capture The Small Gestures That Make A Relationship Work

Even if you find couples around you annoying, chances are you absolutely love scrolling through relationship articles and bookmarking those love poems. Amirite?

If you secretly nodded, let me show you the artwork of Korean-born artist Lynn Choi who is awesome at illustrating the cute li’l things every couple does, like random dates, bed snuggles, binge-watching shows late at night, etc. With this series, she wants to tell the world that the deepest joys are felt in the tiniest of details.

Couples who feed eachother at the same time will last forever.. I think.

Lynn has just graduated from animation school and is currently living in Auckland. She hopes to make it big one day in the world of designing.

Do you also think the artist is brilliant at showcasing the tiny heart-warming details in a relationship? Scroll down and tell us which image best captures what love is to you!

