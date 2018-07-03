This 86-Year-Old Lover Shares The Power That Endures Through The Loss

I don’t remember the last time my heart smiled so much as it did today reading the beautiful love story of an 86-year-old woman. For a millennial like me, who is still a wanderer of the true meaning of love, her story is the enlightening ray on the feeling.

Her story began at a typing class – they met, fell in love, courted for five years before they got married. Today, she is just as madly in love with her husband as she was years ago.

Sharing with Humans of Bombay, she said, “I met him in Shorthand Typing class — we courted for five years before we got married. It was a love marriage in a time where love marriages didn’t exist. Our relationship was smooth sailing — everyone approved and celebrated how madly in love we were…I mean how could they not? You could feel it in your bones!”

A journey where two people grew old together, shared their dreams, happiness, sorrows. A journey where they cherished life together.

“My husband and I, we lived a simple, yet wonderful life. We worked hard, saved up and travelled the world together. We raised two beautiful children and our life became about the sweet sacrifices to give them the best! From stitching dresses for my daughter, to secretly laughing at all the mischief my son made, it’s been a good life,” she shared.

We often forget to live when the inevitability of life takes a toll on us. How don’t we break on the loss? How do we just move on and continue living? It’s difficult.

She was heartbroken when her husband passed away, but how she keeps him alive as her strength is maybe something we all can learn from her. She shared, “Four years ago, my husband passed away peacefully. It broke my heart for a while, but even in death, he gave me strength…because I now had to continue our journey for the both of us. So, I travel the world alone, holding him close to my heart. I look after myself — I exercise, manage our investments and play Rummy twice a week!”

She talked about her life now, “The highlight of my week is cooking a meal for my grandchildren, every Sunday, as they swarm me with questions about how I met their grandfather and what mischievous antics their parents got up to. My favourite story to narrate is from when my stubborn, mulish son, risked his life for a kite!”

And, the lines that illuminated my soul with vibrancy of the ray read, “So, here I am at 86, living a wonderful life in Parsi Colony. Of course, I miss my husband — not a day goes by that I don’t wish he was here, holding my hand…but then that limits our love to being together. I love him as much today, as I did on the first day and that’s why I’ll live happily for the both of us…until we meet again,” she concluded.

H/T: Humans of Bombay