This 65-Year-Old Farmer Has Become A Part-Time Radio Ballad Singer

There’s no perfect age to follow your passion, to do what your heart wants and 65-year-old farmer Kerabai Sargar is a live example of it. A hobby of singing at the farms turned into a ballad-singing profession on the radio.

Before starting to work with the radio station, Kerabai’s day used to start and end at her farm (growing wheat, jowar, chilies, garlic, and corn) in Mhaswad (drought-prone area) of Maharashtra. Though Kerabai’s usual routine seems majorly occupied with farming and cooking, singing has been an integral part of her daily life.

She has grown up listening to songs that her mother sang at home and in their field and all of these songs still play fresh in Kerabai’s memory. The idea of taking up singing as a profession struck her mind recently when she was listening to Mann Deshi Radio, a community radio programme, at home. She wanted to approach the radio station and offer to sing devotional songs on air for them.

Through Mann Deshi Foundation, an organisation that works towards empowering women from impoverished areas, her dream turned into reality. When she approached the station, they loved her devotional, traditional, and inspirational songs!

Now, Kerabai is a part of the radio programme and contributes with her ballads. She told The Better India, “See, I go to the radio once in four days or so, sometimes every day of the week. It takes me about Rs 10 by bus to reach the radio. There I work with a team of five-six other people who do the main work. I sing devotional and inspirational songs.”

“I am very keen that somebody who knows to write, can write all the songs which I sing and I want to publish my book. I also want to record a CD and start my own classes to teach members of the younger generation, who are interested in learning and preserving this immense wealth of culture and keep the legacy going,” said Kerabai as she shared her dream.

The inspirational ballads that Kerabai sings are what the farmers use to get them through tough times of droughts and poverty.

