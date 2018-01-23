This 14 Y.O. Math Genius Used His Prize Money To Give Freedom To Four Prisoners

Many a time, prisoners in jails are let out before the completion of their sentence on grounds of exhibiting good behavior. But four prisoners of the Bhopal Central Jail had lost all hopes of getting freedom as they had been unable to pay their fine. Thanks to 14-year-old Ayush Kishore’s compassion, all four prisoners are set to walk out of jail this Republic Day.

Kishore, the winner of the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, 2016, was awarded by the President of India for his exceptional mathematics prowess and got an amount of money as the prize. But the alleged jailbreak in Bhopal on the night of 30th October 2016 moved Kishore and made him want to know about the life that prisoners live in jail. Kishore gave his prize money to pay for the remaining fine owed by the four, all of whom were in jail for more than a decade, said PD Shrivastava, deputy jail superintendent.

“The Bhopal jailbreak and a murder of jail sentry moved Ayush a lot. He received a cash award of Rs 10,000 in the President’s Award and Rs 28,000 from his school after being declared an all-around student. He asked me so many questions about jail and prisoners and showed his willingness to do something for them,” said his mother, Vineeta Malviya, a police officer.

Kishore is also the winner of the Grand Championship Trophy in International Level Mental Arithmetic Competition, which was held in Cameron Highland Malaysia. Holding a national record in the Limca Book of Records in Mathematics, he has also been honored by the World Record University (United Kingdom) with a gold medal and an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

H/T: The Better India