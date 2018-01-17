This 12 Y.O. Thavil Player Is Challenging Gender Stereotypes And Marching To Her Own Beat

One of the very few female players of the percussion instrument thavil, Amrithavarshini Manishankar is a seventh grader and has been playing the instrument since the tender age of five. One of the youngest thavil players, she has performed in over 200 shows, and her talent has been acknowledged and appreciated by many, including the likes of Karunanidhi.

The thavil is a percussion instrument in the shape of a barrel and has its origins in Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu). A ritual-based instrument, it is usually employed in Carnatic and folk music and is also played at temples. Made with jackfruit tree and animal hide, the instrument is usually paired with nadaswaram.

Exhibiting wisdom beyond her years, the young thavil expert, in an interaction with The News Minute, acknowledges the importance of female presence in this genre of art. She explains how she took up the instrument in an attempt to challenge the belief that it is difficult for women to play it. In the interview, she says, “It used to be considered difficult for women. But now, it can be played sitting down also. The thavil was once an open-air instrument but now the acoustics can also be adjusted.”

Amrithavarshini’s dedication to the musical instrument can be deciphered from the fact that both her parents are dedicated to the same stream, with her mother being a music scholar and her father a thavil player, just like her. Being trained under the expert guidance of Adhichapuram A B Ramdos and Kovilur A B Kalyanasundaram, she gives equal importance to her academics. She practises for only two hours daily as she finds it integral to dedicate ample amount of time to her studies.

With a motive to challenge gender stereotypes and a determination of steel, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that this prodigy will one day shatter all gender-based bias in her field.

H/T: The News Minute