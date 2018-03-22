Thinkphi’s Priya Meets Us Under The Umbrella That Saves The Environment One Raindrop At A Time

What must it be like for a couple to work together? We expect fights, plates being thrown at the dinner table, change of roles at the coffee table and in the conference room.

In short, we expect a crazy life.

Thinkphi was born as an environmental enterprise, focusing on rainwater harvesting and the production of solar energy. Thinkphi aims to launch future products, too, focusing on energy saving devices and consumer waste management.

The first product of the company, Ulta Chaata, compliments its name and looks like an inverted umbrella. Each unit can harvest and filter up to 1,00,000 liters during the rains.

It also has a solar capacity of 1.5KW, enabling a lighting system that, apart from lighting options, also has a mobile charging unit.

The brilliant idea was the brainchild of Samit Choksi and Priya Vakil Choksi, the tech-couple who decided to make a difference. I got in touch with Priya to find out what happens under the inverted umbrella. Excerpts:

How did Thinkphi come about and how was the idea nurtured in your relationship?

I’m an architect who got her degree from the US. Since I was inclined to working towards the environment, I decided to take up a Masters degree in Sustainable Design in the UK. Later, I moved to Atlanta and worked there for 2 years.

When I came back to India, I set up my own consultancy firm EDEN in 2008. We were giving consultation on green buildings, waste management, water management, and more. While that was a great place to be in, we didn’t really have a direct control on anything further than our recommendations. Were they really implementing our designs?

We wanted to do something beyond report writing.

And, so, a while ago, we got interested in products, and started researching about water harvesting. We began to get more and more inclined towards the subject. And, that’s how a research became a design.

Our mission for the journey had been the same from the beginning. We wanted to create products that not only delivered a performance but showcased an experience, too.

For example, when an Ulta Chaata collects the water, people are directly able to see the water filtering. Apart from being useful during the monsoon, the product has another function. It harnesses the power of the Sun. During the day, it generates energy, and at night, the chaata is lit up using the energy. Thus, it is a 365 day and 24×7 solution.

And, was it cozy for you two as a couple, under the umbrella?

Samit and I were always stepping on each other’s toes. And though, it was difficult, it was also beautiful. We had seen each other so closely. We understood the other’s skill, talent, and temperament. I think over time, our respect for one another has only increased. Since we started working on Thinkphi, we knew that we were slipping out of our comfort zones. So yeah, it was a complete mania in the first year, but things got better.

Have there been any flying plates, untouched food or burnt dishes in the mania?

Oh, so many! Now, for us, it is impossible to go even two days without talking, as we work together, and cannot hide from it. Our fights were often about taking decisions. It came down to the differences in views. We were always worried which decision was right. But sometimes, to be able to learn better we just have to MAKE the decisions, and not worry about the consequences.

Where can we find the Ulta Chaatas?

Mostly in Mumbai and Pune. For example, we had once done it for a Godrej factory. When their employees who come on two-wheelers, park their vehicles, they do it under the Ulta Chaata. The factory’s 40-50% manufacturing needs are met by the preserved water.

Now, we also tried to install one of them in a public park, but soon realized that it was a mistake. People were throwing stuff at it and in a way, not really compassionate about the cause. At the end of the day, no matter how hard we try or create products, it is only the human behavior that can bring about real change.

Have you ever stuck your tongue out to taste the rainwater? What was it like?

I have! Haha! But, I’m embarrassed that while I collected the water in a cup, my husband was the one who stuck his tongue out. It is actually pretty much tasteless. In fact, since it was the initial time, we even joked about introducing an RO water purifier flavor to it.

Talk about one romantic rainy day well spent.

Our wedding! It was so romantic. The outcast skies added to our special day, it was really very beautiful.

Did the two of you have any arguments about the name?

Hahaha, it was an incredibly long and painful argument. For both the product and the company, we had tried all kinds of things. In the end, we realized that there was an overtly indigenous feel to “Ulta Chaata.” We spent a lot of time and money with the branding. We would consult our families, and I guess the name just came out in passing, and then, it stuck around.

What do you think we can do at an individual level to be more environmentally responsible?

I think that the kids these days are more aware and conscious as compared to our generation, or the ones before us. Come on, I mean, even today, if I talk about the environment, or ask someone to be conscious, I will evidently get an eye-roll.

I will be honest. As a teen, I used to be scolded that I had left the lights on.

Thankfully, the upcoming generation is more aware. For us, well, I wouldn’t say that we should turn off the lights and fans if we’re not using them because that’s a given. I think what we need to do is care a little more, so that we can know a little more, too.

Who plays the boss at home, and who’s the boss at work?

Okay, I think that we both established since the day one that no one’s the boss, and we are a collectively bossy unit. On a serious note, while Samit handles the high-level direction, the finance, the sales and the delivery, I work with the manufacturing, production and the future product development.

In what ways do you save the planet in the office?

Well, we only print what we need. We don’t use disposables during work, and use palm leaf plates and eco-friendly forks, too. We segregate our waste and use an electric car.

Now, these things are easily accessible, so it’s easy to perform the duties. Though I have to say, we do intend to go out of the way, too.

How do you promote sustainability to create a ripple effect among your team members?

Honestly, I don’t think we actively need to do it because they are all believers. We enjoy a TED talk every Tuesday over lunch, followed by a 20-minute discussion on the subject.

The talks are very powerful and are like a battery charger for us.

In the years to come, what things do you expect to fill your Ulta Chaata with?

Sheer joy. There’s literally no bigger joy other than watching your customers enjoy your product.

This article was first published on October 7, 2017.