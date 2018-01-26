These Women Investors Conquer Wall Street From The Four Walls Of Their Homes

The Indian homemakers are entering into the world of stock market and are bringing a new twist to it. Talking about trading and investing in stock market, these ladies share their experiences and advice to excel in this field.

Anu Rai Pramod, who is a qualified Company Secretary, began investing in the stock market a few years ago. She calls herself an investor and points out the difference between an investor and a trader. She feels contended that she does not have to leave her house for this job. Explaining her funda of investment, she says, “I strategically think about investments and study fundamentals of the company before taking decisions. Most of my investments are for a long-term period. While one can make good money through daily trading as well, I am not cut out for that.”

Sharing her expert advice, Anu suggests evaluating your need and potential before investing. “You can become an investor if you are looking for long-term investments. Or else, if you can afford to take risks than trading is your arena,” she says.

Another stock market investor, Punam Sharmah, worked with a media company before starting her own firm. Like many others, Punam also initially made mistakes. She believes that things have become easier now. All the information that you need is just a click away.

Giving her advice to enter the stock market, she advises to get an online trading account. The next thing one should do is, start researching on various online portals that discuss the markets. Analyse the research patiently and decide where to invest.

Parul says when she was a student she hated numbers and anything to do with it but landed up being a successful stock market investor. In the beginning, she followed the expert guidance of her husband and father-in-law, who were both investment veterans. Having appeared for the NISM certification, Parul says, if you want to be a successful investor in the stock market, set your own rules. “If you feel strongly about staying away from certain sectors, then do that. It is essential to be comfortable in what you are investing. Learn to embrace the profits and losses!” says Parul.

