These Women-Centric Shows By EPIC TV Channel Celebrate Female Strength and Prowess

We knew good things were in the store when Epic TV Channel joined hands with IWB to present to you our campaign 'The Locker Room.'

With their admiration for female grit and prowess, the channel helped us channelise our inner Arjuna and create the new age champions out of the four National Women’s Sports Teams (Rugby, Ice Hockey, Football, and Kabaddi).

What has brought us together with the channel are our common ideologies and concerns. EPIC TV Channel is like a breath of fresh air on Indian TV. It’s time the country looks beyond and seeks productive stimulation even in entertainment.

EPIC TV Channel aims to do just that and impact a change. Taking a look at their content makes you realise that it has carefully curated its content which is perfectly resonant with the channel’s ethical concerns. Special attention has been paid to ensure that the shows are substantial and formula productions have been avoided.

The channel has focussed on women-centric shows. Unlike the exaggerated drama that Indian TV has been infamous for, the channel presents impactful shows, the kind that we can associate with and learn from.

IWB thus decided to make a list of women-centric shows that we truly believe are a must-watch for one and all.

Here is the list:

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

A personification of the classic short stories by Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore from his most fecund period, Stories By Rabindranath Tagore is EPIC’s widely appreciated show. These stories have been adapted to the small screen by acclaimed film director Anurag Basu, renowned for his distinctive narratives and visual story-telling in movies.

In the original literary work, Tagore focused on relationships that were drenched with human shortcomings and idiosyncrasies. Based in the early twentieth century of undivided Bengal, the stories are set in a politically volatile Calcutta. Tagore, touted as the most articulate feminist of his times, defined confident women as the protagonists of his stories who were strong in their stead and defiant in nature while being cocooned in a conservative Indian society.

In Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, Basu translates these works in his signature style, achieving a fine balance between the populist and the elite. In an amber chiaroscuro of a bygone era, he details a range of moods from the stark to the tender.

Tagore’s words and Basu’s vision have amalgamated into a show that will transport you back in time to a world as complicated as this one but with far more appeal and beauty. The show covers 14 stories in 26 episodes, where each story was linked with the next in an intrinsic manner through a 60-minute duration.

Chokher Bali

Chokher Bali revolves around four vital characters: Mahendra, his friend Bihari, his wife Ashalata and Binodini. One day, Mahendra receives a proposal of a young woman named Binodini but he doesn’t show any interest. On this, Binodini’s mother gets her married to another man but he dies of severe illness. While Binodini begins her life as a widow, Mahendra gets married to Ashalata as he falls in love with her beauty. Mahendra’s mother seems to be unhappy with this relationship. Seeing this, she invites Binodini to stay with them in their house. Binodini and Ashalata become inseparable friends, even coining a mutual pet name “Chokher Bali”.

The Great Escape

This show presents to you a world of action, drama, determination, and courage while reliving the greatest escape stories of our time. The show is based on true events and takes you on a thrilling ride of the most daring escapes from Indian history. Some of the stories covered in the series include Sushmita Banerjee’s escape from the Taliban in Afghanistan, Dalai Lama’s escape from Tibet, the story of a daring jailbreak by the inmates of a jail in Punjab, and Indian prisoner-of-war Nihal Singh and Ram Chander Yadav’s escape from the clutches of the Chinese in the Indo-China war.

The mini-series even has some comments from the people who made these exhilarating escapes, including the Dalai Lama himself. Each episode takes you to different locations across varied time periods. The stylizations of those eras, mixed with the thrill of escape keep you hooked till the end.

Sushmita Banerjee

A Bengali girl elopes with a Pathan to find herself in Afghanistan as the second wife. With the rise of the Taliban and a death warrant in her name, a story of grit and survival unfolds.

Adrishya: The stories of Indian Spies

Adrishya is a unique show that makes you experience life from the point of view of India’s greatest spies, living through the danger, the fear, the triumphs, and the captures. We see the spies’ heroic acts through their eyes. We follow them as they travel through dangerous landscapes, slip into disguises, and hoodwink enemy soldiers. We are privy to their thoughts as they inch towards fulfilling their mission.

Noor Inayat Khan

A Sufi poet, a princess by birth, a children’s author, Noor Inayat Khan grew up in the midst of the growing Sufi movement in Europe. But as World War II drew close, Noor walks into the most dangerous post in all of Paris – that of the sole link between the rebel groups of France and their support system in England. Running an entire circuit all by herself, the Sufi princess, a misfit in the army and a most unlikely secret agent grows into one of the bravest SOE members.

Sharan Kaur

Sharan Kaur- The Warrior Spy or Sharni was an 18-year-old Hindu girl living in the North West frontier province. Kidnapped on her wedding by a group of fierce dacoits, Sharni was freed by the army of Hari Singh Nalwa, the great commander of the Sikh empire. Grateful to Nalwa for having been freed her from doom, Sharni took up Sikhism and became Sharangat Kaur, a Khalsa warrior, and a shrewd spy. At a time when Nalwa was facing the ferocious Pathan tribes of the northeast and their cruel leader, Dost Mohammad, Sharan braved to go where no Sikh man would go.

Durga Bhabhi

Married to a revolutionary at the age of 11, Durgavati Vohra was literally raised in an atmosphere that preached self-reliance, active rebellion, and resistance of the British in every manner possible. Durga bhabhi was actively involved in planning and execution of several of the HSRA’s activities. One of the few women who were the core members of the group, Durga bhabhi is best known for having traveled undercover with Bhagat Singh when the British police were on the lookout for him in relation to the murder of Saunders.

Saraswati Rajamani

Saraswati Rajamani or Netaji’s Spy was born to a wealthy Indian family in Burma that actively supported the non-violent path preached by Gandhi, Saraswathy at the age of 10 decided that for India to be truly independent, force would be required and the perpetrators of injustice must be made to pay for their crimes. Saraswathy turned towards Subhash Chandra Bose, who rose as an alternative to Gandhi with his message of active resistance. At the age of 16, Saraswathy joined the Indian National Army and braved the stark conditions of her training dreaming for the freedom for a country she had never stepped into.

Kahi Suni

In a land steeped in mysticism, spirituality, and religion, the imagination of the followers has much room to flourish. There are a lot of stories, some based on truth and some only on fractions of the truth. Nevertheless, these stories have enchanted their listeners for eons. Kahi Suni packs away our skepticism and takes us on a ride through the legendary tales of India. Each destination covered in the episodes has been the birthplace of a legend and each legend has given rise to the recognition of that location. Following the host Sara Khan from north to south and east to west across the country, the viewer journeys through lands with mythical backgrounds uncovering the origins of every story.

Tyohaar Ki Thaali

In this show, Sakshi Tanwar is on a mission to celebrate India’s festivals. Join her as she celebrates each festival by sharing her long cherished, heirloom recipes of various bhogs & prasads identified with the Gods. Peppered with folklore, legends and Sakshi’s personal anecdotes, Tyohaar Ki Thaali is a show that offers a delectable mix of stories and recipes that will inspire you to cook more!

Siyasaat

Siyaasat is a fictional series based on Indu Sundaresan’s book, ‘The Twentieth Wife’. It is about Noorjahan, the Empress of India and chief consort of the Mughal Emperor Jahangir. The series follows the story of Mehr-un-Nissa, right from her birth to the time she becomes Jahangir’s twentieth wife and is adorned with the title of Noorjahan.

The series is shot at a real palace called the Lakshmi Nivas Palace in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India. Beautiful gardens, breathtaking interiors bring out the essence of the Mughal life in all its grandeur. Another essential element of the series is the very suppressed and mostly lack of melodrama that is otherwise the wont of many shows. The swift pace at which the story progresses without halting for unnecessary dramatic plots, makes this show a must watch. The series has generated an interest to know more about the lives of not only the Mughal Emperors but also the ones who played an important role in the flourishing of the Mughal Empire over centuries

Pehli

Pehli showcases the life and achievement of 26 Indian women who have been pioneers in the areas which were traditionally been dominated by men. The series showcases biographies of Kiran Bedi; India’s first female IPS, Indira Gandhi; India’s first female Prime Minister, Mother Teressa; a noble prize Laureate and canonised saint, to name a few, amongst other achievers who broke through the glass ceiling of what they believed only women could do and whose journey continue to inspire.





