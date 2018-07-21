These Were Concepts I Wanted Parents To Speak About To Their Kids: Author Aparna Jain On Her New Book

When Delhi-based author and leadership coach Aparna Jain tried finding biographies on Indian women for kids, she was disappointed by the lack of quality and quantity. That was when she decided to write Like A Girl: Real Stories For Tough Kids.

Her book covers 56 women icons and their stories in a volume illustrated by over two dozen women artists. In a recent interview with Scroll, she talked about the process of creating this book. Excerpts:

On taking inspiration from Rebel Girls

“I was definitely inspired by Rebel Girls which I backed (as did thousand others) on Kickstarter before the book was even in the market. The format in Rebel Girls is fabulous for little kids – 150 words and one page only. The women were more adventurous, sporty, doing cool stuff – pirates, sailors.”

“I knew our own icons were different. Our battles were different. Our stories were complex. And layered. And required a lot more words and explanation. I looked for biographies for kids on women and was disappointed. What little was there, was “textbook-like”. In addition there was no hook for a young reader. Also I wanted a fairly frank book out there for kids. To start debate and discussion.”

On the process of writing the book

“From the time I actually began writing it to giving it in to Karthika VK (at Westland) – six absolutely back-breaking months. You know, you look at it and it seems simple right? I mean – it’s a book of short stories. But the truth is I was juggling travel, interviews, writing, rewriting, research. I read – well, skimmed – over 35 books. I interviewed 60 odd people. I had to chase down relatives of women who were no longer alive. I had to chase down women who were alive but so busy it was impossible to contact them. I had to badger people for introductions. I had to make follow up calls to gatekeepers every week. It was a bit of a nightmare. Some women were dropped because it was impossible to get in touch with them.”

On the title

“I came into the book with this title. “Like a Girl” or “Ladkiyon Jaise”. I really wanted to take this rebuke and turn it around into something powerful. I knew this is what I wanted to call it but I wasn’t sure about the strap line. Karthika and I were discussing the strap line after the book was edited. As you know the stories are hardly simple. I wanted to get in the word tough somewhere. I kept saying tough stories and then Karthika said “How about ‘Real Stories for Tough Kids’?” And that clicked for me and clicked for everyone in the room.”

On making sure the list of women was inclusive and diverse

“It was a nightmare in the beginning. I felt our list was quite safe. We decided not to have any politicians because – ooh, corruption, or ooh, human right violations. But after a long discussion with Ajitha GS – another key person from the publisher end – we decided to bring in “uneasy icons”.”

“Also you know when you have a list and then you keep wanting to add “another amazing woman” – that happened a lot. I would text Karthika every day for about two months with a new name. She did consider some, but when we finally froze on a list, she would just answer – “next volume”. In terms of inclusiveness, I deliberately steered away from women in corporate India and Bollywood. I wanted kids and their parents to learn about some women they had not heard about.”

On tackling sensitive and difficult subjects in a book meant for children

“Did I hesitate? No. I knew these were concepts I wanted parents to speak about to their kids. Did I wonder about how it was going to be presented? Yes! Karthika and I had a number of discussions on language in the story. For example, should we use “sexual assault” or “sexual violence” or “rape”? What would parents be more comfortable using? It was a bit of a toss-up with a number of discussions. Finally we decided on it being what it is – rape. Why shy away from words that are used in media everyday and in fact children should know about? In fact many do know about.”

On letting the kids see some grey areas in the stories

“Not at all tough. In fact it would have been tough to write a sanitised version. I’m not that person! I also firmly believe that women are held to much higher standards and we are made to feel we need to be perfect and virtuous to be considered heroes or icons. I wanted kids to know that there is good and bad with greatness. And I want parents to be able to tell them about the pressures and temptations that come with fame. No one should be held up as perfect. No one is.”

