These Two Women Writers Collaborate To Make Chennai An ‘Open’ City

One of the most cherished gifts to humans from the universe is their ability to express what they feel. The ability to talk – about feelings, emotions, life to share happiness and pain with our fellow earth mates.

The lack of such a platform, especially for artists, urged writers Nandhitha Hariharan and Sharada Vijay to bring one into existence through Let’s Talk Life in Chennai. It is an open-mic forum where you get to showcase your talent in front of live audience at a monthly event. The duo has managed to pull crowds from 3 to 70 and is only expecting to draw more.

Speaking to Your Story, Nandhita shared the problem of convincing Chennai people about the concept. She said, “People are intimidated by art. Chennai is a place where the audience is repetitive when it comes to art. The same crowd attends all kinds of similar events in the city. But at our recent event, we saw a new set of audience, which is a great thing that gives hope. It means that there is an evolution in people when it comes to appreciating and encouraging art. With cinema becoming expensive right now, people are looking at alternate forms of entertainment and it looks like this is where we come in.“

Nandhita also stated how the platform has helped artists to find work. “At one of our recent events, a standup comedian was performing and a Tamil film director was in the audience. The director approached us after the show saying that he wants the comedian to be a dialogue writer for his next film. We wanted to bring people together who had talent but had no idea what to do with their art, now we want to make the best out of them and push them where they belong, in the real world,” she said.

The average open mic by Let’s Talk Life has a blend of poetry, story-telling, music, and dance where performers are encouraged to be unique and entertaining.

“A few write their own lyrics, present instrumental music, which they think resonates with what they want to convey. The events are not necessarily themed because the whole idea is to let people express themselves, whatever they like to. There were people talking about break-ups, relationships, constipation and how serious it is, religion, homosexuality and so on,“ says Nandhitha.

For now, the duo has kept the all the events free of cost and charges a ticket when an external artist is performing. Nandhita says that the price validates artist’s talent.

