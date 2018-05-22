These Two Women Poker Players From India Are Breaking The Male Bastion In The Game

If you run a quick search for the poker players all around the world, you’d find out that it is a predominantly male territory like a lot of other games and sports. However, women are finally breaking in and creating a niche for themselves in the game.

Your Story recently got in touch with two such women players who are conquering the game with a poker face. Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Deepika Patil, from Pune, was introduced to the game by her cousin and started playing professionally only 7 months ago but has otherwise been playing the game for years now. The 26-year-old poker player says, “Poker is a magnificent game. It brings a good feel and an adrenaline rush along with the opportunity of a big win. It’s a challenge, like a puzzle. The freedom, mental competition, and strategy are what attracts me more to the game. It has helped me to be focused.”

Talking about what attracted her to the game she says, “I have always been naturally interested in playing mathematically challenging games. I believe it’s my patience that helped me excel at poker. Also, whenever I get time, I spend about two hours on online forums and tutorials. I have to dedicate so much time daily because the game is evolving so in our country, and in order to be one step ahead, you have to work hard off the table too.”

Bengaluru-based, 28-year-old Lanning Thou is yet another poker player who has been leaving her mark in the game. She is a post-graduate in Women Studies, works with an event management company and has been professionally playing for three years now.

Lanning enjoys poker because of its four stages – preflop, flop, turn and river. She spends four to five hours at an average playing poker, either live or online. “I learned the game by playing on slot machines but I was introduced to live and online poker by one of my closest friends,” says Lanning.

While Lanning plays live, Deepika’s game is mostly online. They play on portals like MadOverPoker, The Spartan Poker, Poker Nation, etc. It is somewhat tricky to play poker in India as it is treated akin to gambling in the country.

Talking about the gender discrimination in the game Deepika says, “There’s a tendency for women to be glorified more for their beauty than their playing ability. Women players are expected to be weaker competitors than their male counterparts. Many male poker players feel women do not belong at the poker table, which is only a place for gutsy people. They often view their female opponents as novices who rarely bluff and generally play “fit or fold” poker. Honestly, it doesn’t matter who you are, just as long as you know the game and don’t abuse the other players.”

Lanning, however, has a different take. She says, “Yes, most of the players, especially the professionals are men, but we should also remember that Muskan Sethi was honoured with the President’s Award that none of the male players could achieve. I feel nothing is impossible if we are determined to achieve the goal. I don’t think women players face challenges. I would rather that they look at it as an opportunity to be in the spotlight in a large pool of male players.

Players can certainly make good money in the poker and that plays a crucial role in attracting them to it. Deepika has made lakhs of profit in the game. She says, “If you want to play for fun and easy money then you are in for a nasty surprise because if you enjoy a challenge, master the technique and put in the effort to learn the skill. Then you can really make a name for yourself.”

Lanning shares that the way to ace at this game is to make sure that you are in control, know your limits and maintain discipline. Lanning who is into live poker adds, “It is not just about succeeding at poker but in life in general. If you love something then concentrate on it, improve your skill and just excel at that one thing you feel will help you find success and recognition.”

“Sometimes playing live is difficult but if you can control your emotions during the game you can catch the hand and read body language. I love the way Phil Ivey plays. He never loses his cool even when he loses a game or when someone is trying to divert his attention. Anything can happen if we make a silly mistake. Thus our dedication, read and skills matter,” says Lanning.

