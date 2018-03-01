These Pictures Of Widows Playing Holi In Vrindavan Is A Fitting Reply To Regressive Taboos

In India, women are expected to renounce earthly pleasures after the death of their husbands and live out the rest of their life committed to worship. So for them, Holi, the festival of colours can’t be more colourless. Imagine the fate of the widows living in Vrindavan where the celebrations start at least a week before Holi.

But breaking this baseless tradition, the widows of the holy land of Krishna today are celebrating the festival with gulal and flowers. This revolution sparked off last year when they stood up for their rights and went against the age-old tradition of ostracizing them when it comes to festivals and auspicious ceremonies.

And while your plans may not include a trip to Vrindavan this year on Holi, here is a peek into how once considered ‘cursed’, these widows today are enjoying the festival of colours without any boundations.

A widow smiling and enjoying the occasion of Holi at the historic Gopinath temple in Vrindavan.

A widow smeared with colours at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan.

Widows dancing and playing with colours at Gopinath temple in Vrindavan.

All images have been sourced from The Indian Express.