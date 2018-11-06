These Pictures From Priyanka Chopra’s Bachelorette Prove That She’s A True Bridechilla

We don’t even know when Priyanka Chopra is tying the knot with Nick Jonas, but it seems like we’ve already started celebrating with her.

A few days ago, she shared pictures on Instagram of her bridal shower at Tiffany’s.

Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies…and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco 😍 Perfect! Here's sharing it with you…

While we were still getting over the perfection of this event, she left for her bachelorette to Amsterdam and blessed us with some truly iconic pictures. She was joined on the trip by friends and family, including actor Parineeti Chopra and her sister-in-law-to-be Sophie Turner. And someone in this group is a great photographer because the shots of PC drinking, posing, and being the perfect bridechilla are perfection.

Setting sail… #bachelorette #Squad

Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette

Featherweight Champion of the world… #Bachelorette #FauxNotFur @georgeschakraofficial

The morning after… #TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet

Looks like Priyanka is a J Sister now along with Sansa Stark.