These Odisha Women Have Been Guarding Their Forest From Timber Smugglers For 20 Years

The 1999 Odisha Cyclone was the strongest recorded tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean, which battered the coastal districts for more than eight hours, forcing people from the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Ganjam to evacuate their homes.

While the official death toll then was 9,885 people, unofficial sources estimated the toll to be above 50,000. An estimated 1,500 children were orphaned and of the total casualty, Jagatsinghpur district alone had accounted for 8,119 people.

As a result of the cyclone, for almost 20 years now, a group of 75 women in Gundalba village in the famed temple district of Puri in the Mahanadi Delta along the coast has been guarding the mangrove cover which stands as a storm shielding forest from timber smugglers.

“We beat our sticks and keep vigil in groups of 10,” says Charulata Biswal, 52, who is the secretary of the Pir Jahania Van Surakhya Samiti. “We spread out inside the forests and blow whistles. Anyone with an intent to harm the local biodiversity flees on hearing our whistle and the banging of our sticks on tree trunks.”

The Pir Jahania Van Surakhya Samiti was initiated in 2001 to form the women forest protection committee, to revive and manage the biodiversity of the 75-hectare forest area as a response to the devastation that took place after the 1999 Odisha Supercyclone. In 2012, the group won their first UNDP India Biodiversity Award in the community stewardship category for their efforts to rejuvenate the natural heritage of their village.

“All of India and the rest of the world knows about the cyclone,” recalled Biswal. “Our homes and standing crops were destroyed and the casuarina plantations were affected. The soil had turned saline. There was no food for days and our children had no clothes to put on. But we realised that it was because of the surviving forest, including the mangrove species, that we were still alive. We pledged that we will protect the forest in return and restore the biodiversity.”

While the men in the village have played a significant role by supporting the work of the Samiti since its inception, the spouses of the women are now included as members of the committee.

“The men were busy shoring up supplies, rebuilding houses and re-establishing livelihood in the aftermath of the supercyclone. So the women took it upon themselves to take care of the natural resources,” shared Sovakar Behera, honorary wildlife warden of Puri, who has been assisting the group in its biodiversity management initiatives.

In order to ensure the safety of their forests, the women take rotational rounds twice a day. “After wrapping up our daily chores we do one round of monitoring from 7.30 am and then return to our homes. After our lunch and ensuring the house is in order, we again leave for the late-afternoon vigil,” shared Biswal.

To alert one another, the vigilantes take help of mobile phones these days. “We have caught several people over the years and several cases have been lodged against those indulging in illegal activities,” said Rahima Bibi. “Sometimes we have had to use our sticks to threaten these thieves.”

The women from the village have been instrumental in creating awareness on the importance of the forest cover and the role of mangrove forest which act as bio-shield and act as wind-breakers.

“The casuarina trees and other species stop the salt-bearing wind from entering the agricultural land and also thwarts the advance of moisture-laden wind from wreaking havoc on farms. The mangroves also prevent soil erosion along the coastal belt and overall the forests preserve the wildlife,” said Behera.

“About 70 percent of the tree cover was lost in the supercyclone. The mangrove leaves had started decomposing but their roots were intact and local community members started salvaging the decomposing mangrove plants and still-standing casuarinas as also native species,” she added.

With the efforts made by the members of the local communities, regeneration of mangrove vegetation has been successful in the river system. As per the India Biodiversity Award citation, the forest cover went up 63% from 2.58 sq km in 1985 to 4.21 sq km in 2004.

According to Biswal and Rahima Bibi, the recovering forest has made their village more liveable.

“One section of the village that is close to the forest has freshwater. This is because the mangroves and other tree species prevent intrusion of saltwater. Our agricultural fields are safe from the influence of storm surges and ferocious winds,” said Rahima Bibi. The committee is now well assured that they are prepared to tackle any disaster that takes place.

“Our experience from the 1999 cyclone taught us that the villages that were shielded by mangroves had better protection against the disaster. We are now preparing to register our group with the forest department for community forest management,” said Biswal.

