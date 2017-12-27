These Nine Women Instagrammers Will Pump Up Your 2018 Fitness Goals

One of the most popular New Year resolutions that finds place in everyone’s list is to ‘Get Fit’. But correct me if I am wrong, it is also the first one to get dropped off that list (oops).

The ‘Oh I don’t have the time, oh how I’d love to but if only my routine allowed’ are obviously genuine reasons, or are they excuses? As they say, “if you really want to do something, you’ll find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse.”

And lack of motivation is no longer an issue as the advent of social media has made it easier than ever before. Seek guidance and inspiration in a click, but while at it, don’t begin to compare yourself with others. Lifestyle, body type, liking for a particular exercise, and most importantly, the goal, these basic guiding factors ought to differ in every individual’s fitness journey.

So with that in mind, here are some oh-so-fit women whom Team IWB insta-followed in 2017, scroll through and let them help you set your 2018 fitness goals.

Shivani Bhatnagar

Shivani’s flab-to-fit journey began in 2014, and in the span of three years, she has gone from being a member at the gym to becoming a certified personal coach. Shivani is on the American Council of Exercise, and 2017 also saw her become an Adidas athlete. “The key is to have a plan, find balance, lose the all-or-nothing attitude, and learn to keep bouncing back”, punched the power-pack woman.

Sonali Swami

For Sonali it’s about getting fit to feeling good inside out, and that’s what keeps her driven. A bodybuilder by profession, Sonali won the Muscle Mania competition and Asian Bronze Medal, in 2017. “Bodybuilding like any other aspect of life is about transforming oneself into something better,” says Sonali.

Namrata Purohit

Certified Pilates Trainer, Namrata was trending throughout the year for the killing workout videos she posted training none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. In one of her recent posts, you can see her “planking around” with Kareena, who has already shed the pregnancy pounds and is back to being the fit and glam self. And why wouldn’t she, her trainer is the one who authored “the lazy girl’s guide to being fit”, and is not only certified in Pilates, but is also a trained pole, boogie bounce, and barre instructor.

Nishriin Parikh

“I have been the best daughter, best mother, best wife, and I now want to live my life as the best me,” Nishriin expressed to her husband on her 50th Birthday, last year. A black belt in Karate, Nishriin Parikh, is a mother of two, 26-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. National award winning fitness trainer, Nishrrin, is determined to instill the importance of fitness in as many minds the coming year.

Oh and, 2017 saw her participating in Gladrags Mrs. India and many other Ms. Fitness India competitions, by the way!

Sapna Vyas

There is a big difference between losing fat and losing weight, says Sapna, who lost over thirty kg in a span of one year. She dedicated 2017 to learning mixed arts, and is now an ACE certified Weight Management Specialist. Ask her about what keeps her motivated, and she’d be as honest as one could be, “if someone commented on my reduced weight, I would replay the compliment in my head and stay motivated to work harder.”

Shweta Mehta

Winner of MTV Roadies 2017, Shwetha is a fighter who doesn’t believe in setting low targets. A regular at gym and now a professional body builder, this inked woman’s dedication is bound to make you recheck your fitness level.

Sheena

It started as a New Year resolution to ‘lose fat’, but her dedication and determination induced in her a passion for fitness. Sheena, 29, along with her husband, Alpha, joined gym with the same goal in mind that many of us do, but unlike the popular trend they became regulars, they fell in love with their strength training regime.

Successfully bursting the myth around the gym culture, this husband-wife duo turned into full-time fitness coaches, earlier this year. Staunch advocates of muscle training, through their website, built by goals, they aim to to guide people with planned workout and diet schedules.

Yasmin Karachiwala

Personal trainer of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and many other celebrities, Yasmin is known in the industry for her strict and innovative fitness plans. Also trained in Pilates, his January she’s organising the first ‘Pilates Festival’ in India, and is determined to help you set your 2018 goals.

Simran Khosla

A fitness coach and diet consultant, Simran advocates for the importance of regular workout as she stresses on the role of proper diet. She started from home, with her mother, sister, and brother, as the first clients, but 2017 saw her making it big as she played the significant role of a guide in the fitness journey of many others.