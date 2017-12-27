These Nine Women Instagrammers Will Pump Up Your 2018 Fitness Goals
One of the most popular New Year resolutions that finds place in everyone’s list is to ‘Get Fit’. But correct me if I am wrong, it is also the first one to get dropped off that list (oops).
The ‘Oh I don’t have the time, oh how I’d love to but if only my routine allowed’ are obviously genuine reasons, or are they excuses? As they say, “if you really want to do something, you’ll find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse.”
And lack of motivation is no longer an issue as the advent of social media has made it easier than ever before. Seek guidance and inspiration in a click, but while at it, don’t begin to compare yourself with others. Lifestyle, body type, liking for a particular exercise, and most importantly, the goal, these basic guiding factors ought to differ in every individual’s fitness journey.
So with that in mind, here are some oh-so-fit women whom Team IWB insta-followed in 2017, scroll through and let them help you set your 2018 fitness goals.
Shivani Bhatnagar
Shivani’s flab-to-fit journey began in 2014, and in the span of three years, she has gone from being a member at the gym to becoming a certified personal coach. Shivani is on the American Council of Exercise, and 2017 also saw her become an Adidas athlete. “The key is to have a plan, find balance, lose the all-or-nothing attitude, and learn to keep bouncing back”, punched the power-pack woman.
|| How to CONSISTENTLY work your way towards being in the best shape of your life || “How do you stay motivated?” is a question I get a lot. What I wish I’d be asked instead is “How do you stay consistent?”, because that’s the real key to smashing your fitness goals. Motivation comes & goes. What you really need is your determination, commitment & discipline – consistently. _ 1. Have a PLAN: Chart one out that works best for you. Even a poorly designed/ random training plan can produce results if executed consistently. And a well-designed training plan executed consistently will work wonders. _ 2. Find your balance: If you’re unable to find consistency, work on finding your balance. Your training plan is supposed to be designed to fit around your life, not the other way around. Get your priorities straight & re-evaluate your goals so you can maintain the kind of consistency in training that doesn’t upset other areas of your life like work & relationships. _ 3. Start a fitstagram account (seriously): I’ve insta-met some of the most supportive people here. I get DMs from girls telling me I motivate them. Omg you guys, pls know, YOU motivate ME! I mean, it’s hard to stay in bed & go through a cookie jar while reading a kind soul say “You inspired me to get started.” #goodbyefornowcookies _ 4. Lose the all or nothing attitude: This picture right here? It’s called a progress picture. Not a perfection picture. Striving for perfection is setting yourself up for failure, bc perfection doesn’t get to make progress. Things go wrong, & when they do, simply make a conscious effort to make your next decision a healthy one. A 20 min walk is still better than missing an entire workout. A balanced meal at dinner is still better than totally letting loose because you “cheated” at lunch & now you’re ready to throw in the towel. _ 5. Learn to keep bouncing back: Life happens. And I don’t even mean it in the “shit happens” way. I’m talking about LIFE; birthdays, weddings, vacations, date nights. Life involves cake, champagne, unplanned rest days. Know that you’re on a *journey* with ups & downs, & keep working hard to bounce back stronger than ever. 💋 #misssbprogress #week72
Sonali Swami
For Sonali it’s about getting fit to feeling good inside out, and that’s what keeps her driven. A bodybuilder by profession, Sonali won the Muscle Mania competition and Asian Bronze Medal, in 2017. “Bodybuilding like any other aspect of life is about transforming oneself into something better,” says Sonali.
HOMEMAKER OR AN ATHLETE ???? HOW ABOUT, BOTH 🤗🙌🏼 . . 🔹Balancing family life and career is a highly personal challenge, and what worked for me may not work for others. . For many years, it was traditionally women who would put their careers on hold , but as the predominating culture is changing , women are feeling more and more empowered to pursue a rewarding career while also supporting their partner’s and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. . ✅We have actually learnt how to role shift effectively😄 . ❤️I firmly believe that its FAMILY before career..ALWAYSSS 🙌🏼 It’s not to say that career isn’t important but NEVER sacrifice your family for a career. . YOU CAN HAVE THE BEST OF BOTH 🙌🏼😊 . . . . . #women #lady #girl #girls #fit #fitnessmotivation #fitnessmotivation #power #strength #like4like #likeforlike #womanpower #pretty #muscle #girlswholift #fitgirl #mother #instagood #instalikes #tuesday #tuesdaymotivation #strongnotskinny #banglore #sports #bodybuilding #bodyconfidence #health #family
Namrata Purohit
Certified Pilates Trainer, Namrata was trending throughout the year for the killing workout videos she posted training none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. In one of her recent posts, you can see her “planking around” with Kareena, who has already shed the pregnancy pounds and is back to being the fit and glam self. And why wouldn’t she, her trainer is the one who authored “the lazy girl’s guide to being fit”, and is not only certified in Pilates, but is also a trained pole, boogie bounce, and barre instructor.
Kareena and I just planking around 😋💪🏼 #Strong #kareenakapoor #PilatesGirls #DreamBelieveAchieve #Pilates #NamrataPurohit #Plank #Core
Nishriin Parikh
“I have been the best daughter, best mother, best wife, and I now want to live my life as the best me,” Nishriin expressed to her husband on her 50th Birthday, last year. A black belt in Karate, Nishriin Parikh, is a mother of two, 26-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. National award winning fitness trainer, Nishrrin, is determined to instill the importance of fitness in as many minds the coming year.
Oh and, 2017 saw her participating in Gladrags Mrs. India and many other Ms. Fitness India competitions, by the way!
There is a fountain of youth , it is your mind , your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love ❤️❤️.When you learn to tap this source,You will truly have defeated age .Happy to be the 51 year old Physique Athlete .😊🏋️❤️
Sapna Vyas
There is a big difference between losing fat and losing weight, says Sapna, who lost over thirty kg in a span of one year. She dedicated 2017 to learning mixed arts, and is now an ACE certified Weight Management Specialist. Ask her about what keeps her motivated, and she’d be as honest as one could be, “if someone commented on my reduced weight, I would replay the compliment in my head and stay motivated to work harder.”
Become the best version of you. Download the StayWow app, its free. ——————————————– #SapnaVyasPatel #StayWow #instadaily #picoftheday #postoftheday #lookoftheday #pictureoftheday #photooftheday #igdaily #motivation #fit #hot #strong #fitness #workout
Shweta Mehta
Winner of MTV Roadies 2017, Shwetha is a fighter who doesn’t believe in setting low targets. A regular at gym and now a professional body builder, this inked woman’s dedication is bound to make you recheck your fitness level.
I am so excited to share this with you all!! Thanks everyone for the love and support you have showered on me, And most importantly for keeping faith in me. 😍 Go and buy this final edition of 2017 KRUNCH. You will love it. 🙌 Pic Credit -@erfanqesmati @krunch_today (@get_repost) ・・・ Look who is here, the pretty, the charismatic and the super strong @theshwetamehta Read about her journey from being an athelete to @mtvroadies winner and more in this final edition for year 2017 of @krunch_today www.krunchtoday.com info@krunchtoday.com #TheShwetaMehta #TSM #RoadiesRisingWinner #JeraiWinner #girlswhosquat #krunchtoday #indianfitness #bodybuildingnation #booty #indianbodybuilding #fitness #magazinecover #sexy #finishers #health #lifestyle #nutrition #bodybuilding #athletes #muscle #aesthetics #bollywood #fashion #menshealth
Sheena
It started as a New Year resolution to ‘lose fat’, but her dedication and determination induced in her a passion for fitness. Sheena, 29, along with her husband, Alpha, joined gym with the same goal in mind that many of us do, but unlike the popular trend they became regulars, they fell in love with their strength training regime.
Successfully bursting the myth around the gym culture, this husband-wife duo turned into full-time fitness coaches, earlier this year. Staunch advocates of muscle training, through their website, built by goals, they aim to to guide people with planned workout and diet schedules.
We didn’t change overnight. We simply decided overnight that we needed to change. @alphamadhu Get our fat loss guide @ www.builtbygoals.com {link in bio}
Yasmin Karachiwala
Personal trainer of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and many other celebrities, Yasmin is known in the industry for her strict and innovative fitness plans. Also trained in Pilates, his January she’s organising the first ‘Pilates Festival’ in India, and is determined to help you set your 2018 goals.
#TwinningThursday: Not only does she want to take over my business, she has now started dressing the same. @aliaabhatt you are a fabulous actor, leave the fitness stuff to me😉😉 #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesIndia #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #AliaBhatt #fitnessgoals
Simran Khosla
A fitness coach and diet consultant, Simran advocates for the importance of regular workout as she stresses on the role of proper diet. She started from home, with her mother, sister, and brother, as the first clients, but 2017 saw her making it big as she played the significant role of a guide in the fitness journey of many others.
Talking about #transformation today! 2 years difference between the pictures!#weighttraining has changed my life completely. The way I stand, my body posture, the confidence level. EVERYTHING. I lift heavy and still look like a woman. So for those who think that weight lifting makes you look bulky and like a man, I’d like to tell you, you’d feel your best when you start lifting. I was one girl who was always so insecure about her body and now things have changed. START LIFTING GIRLSSSSS! ———————————————————————————-IMPORTANT-I am taking diet plans for the month of NOVEMBER .Book your slots ASAP as I would be taking limited diet plans only.😇👍🏻 If you wanna get rid of acne/reverse PCOD/lose or gain weight the healthy way, contact me through DM or mail me at BUTTLIKEANAPRICOT@GMAIL.COM !Cause it’s not just a diet, it’s a lifestyle! #weightraining #flatstomach #abgoals #stomachgoals #fitnessgoals #coregoals #coreworkout #corepower#strongissexy #girlpower #wonderwoman #strengthtraining #fitnessgirl #abs #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitnessfreak #fitnesslife #coretraining #fitnessenthusiast #fitness #fitspo #transformationpicture #gymmotivation #buttlikeanapricot 🍑 #core #anlellasagra #goals
