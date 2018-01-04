These Nashik Women Have To Walk Kilometers To Feed Their Families Every Day

This story narrates the endless efforts the women of Bubli, a tribal village in Surgana taluk of Nashik district, make on a daily basis to survive.

According to an article published on VillageSquare.in, a public-interest communications platform focused on rural India, the women in Bubli wake up at 5am to hike four kilometers to collect firewood. Once this is done, they are supposed to walk equal kilometers to collect liters of water for the whole family. Fetching water alone requires two to four hours.

With absolutely no facility of gas connection and water supply, the life of these women is undoubtedly difficult. For them, it’s become a ritual to work double the amount their bodies can actually support, leading to poor health conditions.

And although they have taken it upon themselves to collect bundles of wood (8kg and 10kg) and liters of water every day, they find no support whatsoever when it comes to performing the daily household chores like cooking, washing, cleaning, feeding the family, etc. The tremendous amount of labor that these rural women put in to survive is both outstanding and plain sad.

It is reported that the village has its own well in the premises of the resident tribal school. However, whenever it dries up, the villagers sometimes contribute money to fetch water in tankers sent by the district administration that rarely show up.

As per BIS 1172: 1993, prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards, the minimum water need for a person in a rural household without a flush toilet is 40 liters per day. Even if a family decides to use minimum water, the woman needs to fetch 200 liters of water per day for the entire family.

Talking about the health hazards, the medical issues include genital, spinal and musculoskeletal problems (pain in knee joints and shoulder) along with a high occurrence of vaginal and rectal prolapse.

As per the 2011-12 report on Household consumption of various good and services provided by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), only 21% rural families have LPG connection as opposed to 71% of urban families. Though the situation has improved after the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ), many are yet to enjoy the benefits of the scheme.

H/T: Huffington Post