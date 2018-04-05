These Narratives By Unmarried Indian Women About Abortion Should Help You Gain A Perspective

Just how fascinating is the movie Kya Kehna with a pregnant Preity Zinta who successfully manages to make the society see through her ordeal with a premarital pregnancy! Not only does she make the society understand her but also empathise with her. The question, however, is when it goes from reel to real how much empathy do we possess?

Never have I ever witnessed the topic of abortion being discussed sans hushed voices. I have a few questions: Why does a woman have to be at the receiving end of all the scrutiny after a premarital pregnancy as if she did it all by herself? Why do we as a society associate our sexuality to our morality? Why is a woman judged and patronised when she decides to abort her child or even to keep it for that matter? It’s her body! And most importantly, why can’t we be a little more accepting?

Homegrown recently got into a conversation with a few unmarried Indian women and talked to them about their experience of getting an abortion in India. Here are four of the stories that should help to normalise the concept of abortion for you:

(The names have been changed to protect their identity)

Ayesha

“I was 21 when I first got pregnant. Late one night I experienced really bad cramps; nothing like the ones during one’s period. It was some of the most intense pain I have ever felt – they were contractions,” recalls Ayesha. She adds, “It had happened because I was young and stupid. When my boyfriend said he would pull out and everything would be fine I believed him.”

Ayesha was clear in her mind that she wasn’t in the place of her life where she could afford to be a mother. Thus she went to a Gynecologist who made her go through an ultrasound and confirmed the pregnancy. She found the abortion procedure which cost her Rs. 1000 approximately rather fine. But it was the paperwork that got to her nerves. She says,”I had a ton of paperwork to get through which, to be honest, was probably the most intimidating.”

Ayesha got pregnant twice in a span of 6-7 months. “It was the most natural sequence of events in my opinion; I found out I was pregnant and the next minute I was like okay, I need an abortion. Even today I know it was the right decision for myself and for the children that would have been,” she recollects.

Ayesha was lucky to find good professional help in a situation where the horror stories never seize. She shares, “I went to a very good hospital. They were very professional; no preaching no judging (as far as I know at least).” Ayesha who is medicated for depression and mentioned that her emotional reactions and understanding of her abortions might be subdued because of it. She adopted two puppies after her second abortion and thanks them for bringing positivity to her life.

Gunjan

Gunjan underwent an abortion at the age of 21. “Getting pregnant was the most unexpected thing to happen to me. Not because I was safe, but because I have PCOD and I’d taken the iPill. I was so sure that I waited 10 days to take the test. After a blood test and sonography the pregnancy was confirmed,” she shares.

Again the decision to abort wasn’t a jarring one as she was absolutely prepared. She says, “I always knew that if it ever comes to this, I would be getting an abortion. So I did not think twice before deciding on going ahead with it.”

Gunjan didn’t think of it as a taboo and was vocal about her pregnancy. She shares, “At least eight people knew about it when it was happening. I told another 5 after it was done. Except for two people who told me how I should be careful, every other friend was only supportive and understanding.”

Of course, she had her share of inhibitions and fears though. The thoughts in her mind went like, “The procedure (would it be painful? Would I need to be admitted to a hospital?), the expenses involved, and the fear of my parents finding out.” Gunjan again was lucky enough to find professional but also didn’t let her confidence dwindle.

“I knew both the gynecologists that I went to see for my abortion. I was able to collect all my medicines from the hospital itself after signing a register with my name and other details. I had decided to not give a fuck about anybody’s reactions, which was very obvious in my body language. I think this helped me with dodging a lot of shit that could have come my way,” she shares.

“The strength I had in that situation to take good care of myself surprised me, for the better. I was calm and collected through those days. It was only after a year that I finally shed those tears with my boyfriend.”

Arushi

“I was 19 and in a long distance relationship when I had an abortion.” Arushi’s experience with her pregnancy was a rather trying one. “To say I had an out of body moment would be an understatement. I bought six more tests the next day somehow trying to convince myself that this was some mistake, but they all were positive too,” she recalls. Arushi adds, “I sat alone in my room for hours not knowing what my next move should be. You see this in movies, you hear about it but can’t really process that something as natural as getting pregnant could happen to you. I eventually made the dreaded call to my boyfriend and he was as scared as I was if not more. He couldn’t help me, he wasn’t here.”

She just waited for a few days not knowing how to react to her pregnancy. She then confided to one of her friends who took her to a clinic. At the clinic, she was told that it was too late and she had to undergo a surgery. “Those seven days were honestly the longest seven days of my life,” she shares.

Her boyfriend didn’t really provide any support either. “After the surgery, I called my boyfriend letting him know that everything was fine. We ended our relationship soon after because of his sheer aloofness towards all I had been through.”

Sana

Sana underwent an abortion in 2009 in Mumbai when she was 19. “When I found out I was pregnant at almost eight weeks, I shouldn’t have been shocked but I was. Even after doing three home kit tests I only really accepted it after getting a sonography done and hearing the words from my gynecologist’s mouth,” she recalls.

Sana maintained her practicality though. She says, “When I found out, I sort of went into a practicality overdrive which involved me speaking to a handful of people I thought would be able to help me figure out the best decision/ doctor/ and could potentially help me financially if I needed it.”

Soon enough she found useful help too. Her best friend’s mother was a doctor so she put her in touch with her own gynecologist friend who was kind and supportive through the entire process.

The abortion part was rather easy for her. “I scheduled an appointment took two pills over the course of two days and started bleeding almost immediately. Basically, very seamless and quick within a matter of three days. But I wasn’t prepared for the emotions that would catch up with me later.”

She shared her case with a lot of people including her mother, “While it was ongoing I told only a handful of people. Two of my close friends, my friend’s mother, my sister, my boyfriend of course who couldn’t really do much since he was living in New York then, and I told my mother between my two pills when the process was already underway just because I couldn’t bear the thought of keeping something this big away from her.”

After learning about her pregnancy while her mother was practically present a sort of invisible wall came up between two. Eventually, things got fine though. Owing to the understanding that she received from the doctor and her near ones, Sana came out of the phase alright and has resumed her normal life.

“I still enjoy sex just as much, I just take responsibility for my own body now completely. If something happens to me, it’s on me, and I don’t think I would have learned that so easily, or so early on if I hadn’t gone through this.”

The purpose of sharing these stories here is not to scroll through and then forget about them. The purpose is to put yourselves in there place and understand that it is okay to make personal decisions that resonate with your well being. The purpose is also to understand that these women don’t seek either sympathy or judgment, and if you still have to offer a sentiment then empathy should do just fine.

H/T: Homegrown