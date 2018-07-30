These Mumbai Girls Are All Set To Become First 2 Women To Fly A Light Sport Aircraft Across 21 Countries

Air Traffic Control (ATC), India, has given the green signal to its two young pilots Aarohi Pandit and Keithair Misquitta to fly Mahi, formally registered as VT-NBF. Mahi, a two-seater plane, is the only light sports aircraft registered in India. It’s a Sinus 912 manufactured by Slovenian company Pipistrel.

(A Sinus has a wingspan of 14.97 m, and an empty weight of 285 kg, while the maximum take-off weight is 472.5 kg. It consumes less than 10 liters an hour at 200 kmph cruise speed; can cover over 1,000 km with a full load in its 60-liter tanks, needs less than 100 meters to take off, and can land in tiny airfields or even a 15-meter-wide highway in an emergency.)

Aarohi (22) and Keithair (24) met at Bombay Flying Club while studying aviation and grasping licenses for commercial flying. While Aarohi wanted to be a pilot since the time she met a female pilot when she was four, Keithair says it’s her father’s dream that she’s wholeheartedly living.

If all goes well, Aarohi and Keithair, who’ve been chosen by Navy Blue Foundation – organizer and fund-raiser for the expedition, will become the first women to fly around the world in a light sport aircraft or LSA. It will also be India’s first civilian all-woman circumnavigation.

The girls are excited to travel across 21 countries. They’ve been suggested to fly not more than four hours a day and around 700 km before stopping to refuel and take rest. However, depending on the weather, they are allowed to make more than 86 hops. The funds required to arrange for their visas, documentation, hotel rooms, refueling, and parking facility, are looked after by a project called ‘WE for Women Empower’ and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Aarohi and Keithair may be young but the expedition director, Rahul Monga, former IAF helicopter pilot, strongly believes that they are wise enough to make quick decisions during an emergency, especially weather-related. He said, “They are young, with not much experience. But they’re smart. They earned their licenses, which isn’t easy. The expedition looks complex, but it’s very easy to get used to a tough scenario, as they will find.”

He also stated that the open-water crossings involve the highest risk and will require their presence of mind. Aarohi and Keithair are supposed to fly above two of them – from Alaska across the Bering Strait into Russia, and another from Europe into North America. To maximise safety, only one of the two will be allowed to fly Mahi so that, for an emergency landing in water, they have enough space to sit wearing an immersion suit and keep a life raft next to them.

The Pilot-girls who are currently honing their skills call this opportunity life-changing. Keithair said, “You use obstacles to get above them. You take off against the wind to get lift, then use the wind to soar. If you can fly with the wind, you don’t have to struggle with power. If there’s too much wind and you can’t go out, well, you can’t go out. And no matter what you do, the winds keep moving around the planet; they never stop.”

h/t: The Hindu