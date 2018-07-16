These Moments From World Cup 2018 Prove That The Croatian President Is Also A Champion

FIFA World Cup 2018 ended with a thrilling final match between France and Croatia. With lots of drama, controversial decisions, and history-making moments, France won the cup for the second time, after its first win in the year 1998. Croatia, making its debut at the finale, lost but won millions of hearts. Another Croatian besides the team winning hearts was the President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The impressive and tremendous game of team Croatia got them to the finals for the first time but alas, they couldn’t win the cup. The amazing team lost the match to France with 4-2 but turning the loss into a win was President Kolinda, who won hearts with her heartwarming gestures.

From the beginning of the Cup, she has been an exemplary leader by providing her best support to her team. On the final day, she stood on the podium in a red-and-white Croatia soccer shirt, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron when the medals were given to the players.

The first woman President of the European country has set some great leadership and sportsmanship spirit examples in the tournament.

Let’s go through the moments from the tournament that sealed her position as a champion:

Did not miss a single match of Croatia

Kolinda followed the team in all the games after the group stage but missed the semi-final against team England due to the NATO summit in Brussels.

Cheering with passion

She displayed great passion throughout the tournament, with amazing spirit, enthusiasm, optimism, and passion.

Congratulating every player from both sides with a hug

After team Croatia lost the match, she went on the field and hugged players from both the sides and also hugged a few of them. Isn’t that just amazing? She clearly was heartbroken but appreciated her team players and supported them with a warm hug.

HEAVEN on Twitter CRO the world needs more love and more people like you Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic congratulation #Croacia

Sportsperson spirit when she hugged the French president

The hug was seen in the stands when after the loss she, with a broken heart and true sportsperson spirit, hugged the French President and congratulated him.

Krishna Mohan Tiwari on Twitter FRACRO Photo of the day…. President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and President of France Emmanuel Macron after Croatia’s first goal. real sport spirit.

Standing in the rains and supporting the players

While Russian President Putin was handed an umbrella, she stood soaked but smiling in the heavy rain, clearly delighted by Croatia’s skills. Aides eventually found her an umbrella.

The Wizard of Oz on Twitter Absolutely ❤️ the Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and her gracious interaction with French President Macron and her entire national team… Very cool. @EmmanuelMacron @KolindaGK

Exemplary leadership qualities

She allegedly didn’t take pay for the days she missed work for the matches and she traveled in economy class.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović Vatrena atmosfera od ranog jutra 🔥🇭🇷 Idemo po pobjedu ⚽️🏆

And, she stood in the stands with fans.

MARCELLE💗Chris Brown on Twitter i will always remember her wooow.❤😍 #presidentofcroatia #WorldCupFinal #MondayMotivation

On Monday, the Croatian capital Zagreb will stage a welcome celebration for the soccer team, which achieved the greatest success in the history of Croatian football, surpassing their performance 20 years ago when Croatia won the third place at the World Cup in France.

Humility and great leadership, we’re totally rooting for the champion President!