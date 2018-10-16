These Mega Relatable Desi Superheroines Will Give You Life With Their Eccentric Powers
Ankhmari Jaan is a superheroine in the truest sense of the word. Her superpower is that she can “get men pregnant by winking at them. Her only weakness is that sometimes she forgets her power and genuinely winks at men who end up getting pregnant!” Now that’s really something, isn’t it?
Superheroine Ankhmari Jaan is one among many outcomes of Brainded India‘s quest for a desi superheroine.
It was in August this year that Brainded India sought artists to conceptualize and create a desi superheroine along with the details of their powers, costume, name, and insignia for its Sthree Sthree September.
The concept “was the culmination of many parallel conversations,” says Catherine Rhea Roy, editor-curator at Brainded India. She shares, “The impossible expectations on women, the heinous crimes and incidents of violence against women and girls, and we thought what better way to capture this absurd dichotomy in art than with superheroines.”
“The superheroines have been regular women, like domestic help, mothers, bakers, girls who like to party, schoolgirls, all with a single thought in their head – how to prevent sexual assault and violence against women? What we saw in the entries were agents who could curb the daily menace – cat-calling, leering, gawking – the everyday irritants we come in contact with in public spaces, public transport, or while simply walking down the street,” adds Roy.
Each of the shortlisted entries has an element of humour along with a strong message. The entries have been screened through a long approval process to ensure the correct message gets sent out.
For instance, Manek D’Silva’s The Wandering Gaze is “a gorgeous hipster party-goer who means well but might find your eyes if they wander too far.”
Rucha Dhayarkar’s Bai-Sexual has grown up in a brothel where she “was exposed to the dark side of human sexuality at a very early age” and that’s where she discovered the superpower to “turn penises to stone by screaming at them.”
Annada N. Menon’s Miss Pummela owns a bakery and can knead, pull, and stretch the body of goons “like a rubber band with her bare hands.”
“We [at Brainded] are not the biggest fans of mainstream superheroes,” says Mathen, a graphic novelist and one of the Brainded founders. He adds, “With Sthree Sthree September, we hope to blow up the image of the superheroine and give her an indie or even and Indian identity. We have lots of exciting new creators who don’t see comics as ‘superhero’ stuff. They tell their own tales in their own styles.”
Roy shares that the response to the series has been encouraging. She says, “With Sthree Sthree September we were only able to ask the artists to give us a character, but we have since received requests, from those who have been reading and following the artists’ works, for prints, compilations and detailed adventures of the female supers from audiences.”
H/T: Scroll
