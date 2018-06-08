These Life Mantras By Shilpa Shetty Will Be Your Motivation For The Day

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her 46th birthday today and thanks to her fitness routine, she has been a constant source of inspiration for many people. The ever-smiling actor is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, reality TV host, yoga trainer, and a regular fitness advisor.

Where we struggle to manage just one job, how is she swiftly juggling so many responsibilities? Her Instagram account has an answer to that. Apart from the Sunday binge videos, where she uploads videos of binging on sweet delicacies, fitness videos, and gorgeous pictures of herself, she also uploads #ShilpaKaMantra.

These are the life mantras that Shilpa has followed for a happy and successful life, and she advises her fans to follow them, too. There are millions of articles floating on the internet about the stress our current lifestyle is giving us, and this is Shilpa’s way of dealing with it.

This one, for example:

You are the most important person! Your past is behind you and your future lies ahead. Quit doing these things and discover a new happy you. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts #Motivation 60.3k Likes, 289 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “You are the most important person! Your past is behind you and your future lies ahead. Quit doing…”

Here, Shetty talks about the things most of us go through time and again, and how we need to constantly remind ourselves to quit them. Shilpa in her post adds, “You are the most important person! Your past is behind you and your future lies ahead. Quit doing these things and discover a new happy you.”

Scroll through for the best of life mantras by Shetty and we’re sure these will motivate your soul.

Never give up and never give in. Stay focused and you will reach your goals!! #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts #SwasthRahoMastRaho #motivation #fitness 62.3k Likes, 276 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Never give up and never give in. Stay focused and you will reach your goals!! #ShilpaKaMantra…”

In your pursuit of happiness and peace, always make sure that you listen to your heart rather than your ego and things will always fall into place! #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts #SwasthRahoMastRaho 23k Likes, 70 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “In your pursuit of happiness and peace, always make sure that you listen to your heart rather than…”

Always keep in mind that if you wish to be drawn to a certain vibe, you must firstly emit the very same vibe! #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts #SwasthRahoMastRaho 82k Likes, 318 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Always keep in mind that if you wish to be drawn to a certain vibe, you must firstly emit the very…”

Always remember that you can put a price tag on anything except for your peace of mind! #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts #motivationalquotes 40.7k Likes, 193 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Always remember that you can put a price tag on anything except for your peace of mind!…”

You may not have the power to control external situations but you definitely have the authority to handle your own problems! #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts 21.8k Likes, 121 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “You may not have the power to control external situations but you definitely have the authority to…”

Eating right means feeling full, feeling fit and feeling fine! Be smart with what you eat and half the battle is won! #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TuesdayThoughts #motivation #fitness #nutrition #healthyrecipe 60.3k Likes, 280 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Eating right means feeling full, feeling fit and feeling fine! Be smart with what you eat and half…”

Small steps daily will result in big positive changes in the future! Take it slowly, better late than never. And it’s never too late to make a #lifestylemodification . Start small! Start today #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts #Motivation #fitness 36.8k Likes, 244 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Small steps daily will result in big positive changes in the future! Take it slowly, better late…”

You see what you see the way your mind tells you to. To be the best think differently! #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TuesdayThoughts #Motivation #motivationalquotes 58.8k Likes, 264 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “You see what you see the way your mind tells you to. To be the best think differently! …”