These Honest Stories Of Women Balancing Motherhood And Career Is The Inspiration Working Moms Need

“I think it’s important to lift other working mamas up and encourage one another because nobody understands better than mothers, we are in this together! Here’s to the working mamas let’s show them that it’s possible to have it all even if we struggle finding the balance.”

These encouraging words are by Seattle’s Brittany Barnard who identifies herself as a mom first but gives equal importance to the fact that she is a career-oriented woman. Featured on a wonderful Instagram page, Millennial Working Moms, her story is just one of the experiences shared by many new moms who are balancing career and motherhood.

Millennial Working Moms is a “community for working mothers” which was created to support new and veteran mothers and give them a place with “no judgment where moms can get advice, tips, and support on all things related to motherhood and their career.”

“We want to be here by your side to encourage, motivate, and support you as you navigate through motherhood and your own personal goals and dreams. We want to be a reminder for you that you can be an amazing mother and still chase your dreams,” reads their website.

Their sole goal is to remind and make everyone realize that every mom is a working mom “from the moment our bodies begin working on our beautiful babies, to delivery, postpartum, nursing, going back to work, and finding the time to balancing it all.”

Here are some heartwarming stories of amazing moms from around the world: