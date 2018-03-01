These Hair And Skincare Tips Will Help You Have A Clean, Healthy, And Happy Holi

Rang, rang, aur bahut saara rang. But the after-effects of these rangs are not always really colourful. Rashes, continuous itching, and dry skin patches are some of them. And, when your hair and nails accidentally get permanently coloured, Holi-Hai becomes Holy-Hair!

The colourful festival is right at your door and so are your friends and family waiting with a feast full of colours, so let us prep you well with a few preventions that’ll let you enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Hair care:

Oils are the best solutions when it comes to preventing hair damage. Massage your hair with coconut oil. If not coconut oil, you can try a nourishing mixture of two tablespoons of almond oil, two drops of lavender essential oil, a drop of rose essential oil, and about three drops of lemon. Apply this to your hair before stepping out of your house.

Do not leave your hair open. Make a bun, a ponytail, or a braid. Tip: Make double french braids to look super stylish.

Cover your hair with a scarf. This again will expose your hair minimally to the colors and hey, it will look cool too.

Avoid wearing bobby pins and tic-tacs as when your hair gets wet, they tug on the weak roots and break your hair.

Skincare:

Holi is a summer-welcoming festival and the chances of sun soaring high on the day are pretty high. The prolonged exposure of the body to the sun at the peak hours leads to tanning. Slather your body with coconut oil or a shea butter moisturiser. Massage properly till it gets completely soaked in your body.

Follow up with the application of sunscreen with SPF 50+ and broad spectrum so you’re covered in terms of UVA and UVB protection. But remember not to reapply cream over the colour, as it might lock the stains inside.

After Holi Pack: If your friends and family haven’t been friendly enough with you and applied some greasy, low-grade colours, this homemade pack can rescue you from stubborn stains.

Mix about two tablespoons of gram flour with a pinch of turmeric powder, and a teaspoon of honey. Add milk/ yogurt to the paste simultaneously to moisturise your skin too. Apply this pack on your face and body and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with tepid water.

Nails, Eyes, and Lips:

To prevent colours from settling into hard-to-reach-to-clean areas like nails, ears, and nose is very important too. For nails, apply a coat of transparent nail polish, even around the nail beds, and then put on a darker colour on your nails. For ears, nose, and lips, lather on some petroleum jelly and a thick coat of lip balm.

Keep your eyes protected by wearing sunglasses, close your eyes when someone is applying colour near your eyes, and avoid wearing contact lenses. Because contact lenses absorb water, so if colour enters your eyes, your contact lenses will absorb the colour which will further cause you discomfort. Wash your face gently and keep your eyes closed to avoid accidental damage. Use a dropper to drop clean water in your eyes to wash out extra dirt.

Clothing tip:

Wear a camisole and an open shirt or a shrug as opposed to a T-shirt. You can then change the outer layer in the middle of the day. This will avoid the colour on the shirt from drying up which irritates skin due to prolonged exposure.

Have a happy and safe Holi, everyone!

Image source