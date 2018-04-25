Wednesday, April 25 2018, 02:03:49
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Priyasha Khandelwal

IWB Blogger

These Gorgeous Maps Illustrate The Diverse Culture Of India’s Seven Sisters

  • IWB Post
  •  April 25, 2018

Surrounded by natural beauty, vibrant and diverse culture, rare and unique wildlife, oh boy, Northeast India is a paradise unexplored. The seven sister states of Northeast India have greenery, mountains covered in snow, lakes, vibrant art and culture, and the same has been magically illustrated on a map.

Maybe the physical maps of cities have been replaced by digital but a travel firm based in Northeast India, Greener Pastures, used the same medium to showcase seven sister states’ beauty through illustrated maps.

Each state is diverse and the maps capture it well with various traditional dresses, different and rare wildlife, food, tourist spots and man, is it a visual delight!

North East India

North East India

North East India

North East India

North East India

North East India

North East India

H/T: The Better India

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X