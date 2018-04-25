These Gorgeous Maps Illustrate The Diverse Culture Of India’s Seven Sisters

Surrounded by natural beauty, vibrant and diverse culture, rare and unique wildlife, oh boy, Northeast India is a paradise unexplored. The seven sister states of Northeast India have greenery, mountains covered in snow, lakes, vibrant art and culture, and the same has been magically illustrated on a map.

Maybe the physical maps of cities have been replaced by digital but a travel firm based in Northeast India, Greener Pastures, used the same medium to showcase seven sister states’ beauty through illustrated maps.

Each state is diverse and the maps capture it well with various traditional dresses, different and rare wildlife, food, tourist spots and man, is it a visual delight!

H/T: The Better India