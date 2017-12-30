These Four IPS Officers Were In News In 2017 For Their Honesty And Bravery

Women in uniform are definitely not to mess with and are not daunted by patriarchy anymore. In the year 2017, Indian women upscaled their presence in the system.

Their bravery, dedication, and fearless attitude had them in the news. From breaking the shackles of sexism to fighting rulebreaking politicians, these IPS officers’ duty was worth many salutes.

Meet four honest and hardworking women IPS officers who have been contributing to the social change. They are not ready to crack under pressure and are the backbone of the country.

Shreshtha Thakur

The UP-cadre IPS Officer Shrestha Thakur’s video of confronting BJP party workers and fining them for riding motorcycles without any documents, number plates, and helmet went viral this year. She proved that she is not daunted by “power”. She sent five of the party workers to jail for creating obstacles in discharging government duties. What happened next was kind of expected. She received her transfer a fortnight later.

Sanjukta Parashar

Sanjukta Parashar, the brave IPS officer from Assam, was in the news this year for heading the National Investigation Agency (NIA), investigating into the March 7 blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train that lead to injuring ten people. She was also awarded by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for her immense contribution in the field of women empowerment. She is also known as the Iron Lady of Assam.

Roopa Moudgil

Roopa has always fought for justice. She was in the news this year for exposing corruption in the prison system and the preferential treatment which was given to AIADMK interim general secretary, V K Sasikala, then lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

R Sreelekha

Meet R Sreelekha, the lady of many firsts to her name. Hailing from Kerala, Sreelekha became the first woman IPS officer of the state in 1987. She broke another record just three years later after being the first woman Superintendent of Police of the state. The I-am-always-first lady is currently the ADGP (prisons) is now promoted to the rank of the State’s first woman DGP.