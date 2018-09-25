These Documentaries From Myanmar Address The Gender-Based Violence Across The Country

Documentary films are a very powerful medium to present a picture of our society and raise its issues.

Well aware of the impact that can be made with a documentary film, filmmakers Paromita Vohra and Debjani Mukherjee set out on their quest to Myanmar earlier this year. In Myanmar, they mentored students at the Yangon Film School and taught them the art of making documentary films and expressing through animation.

For the intensive 6-week course, they selected 12 students. The two filmmakers then helped them in creating a storyline. The students took over from there, worked on the storylines and developed them into a series titled ‘Stand Up for Women! Stand up for Peace!’ The series consists of 4 impressive docu-animation films: Kayah Lily, Home, Limbo, and Wave.

Stand Up for Women! Stand Up for Peace! – Kayah Lily Uploaded by YANGON FILM SCHOOL (YFS) on 2018-03-08.

The films incorporate a voice-over in Burmese with animation, stop motion, sand art, and graphic sketches. The techniques have been employed to depict the struggles of women in Myanmar. The stories range from the story of the recovery of a 13-year-old rape survivor to the trauma endured by a humanitarian worker. The stories follow how these women face the violence they are subjected to.

These films have finally found their way to India for the first time and would be available for the Indian audience in a series of screenings which have been brought to Mumbai by the Goethe Institute.

The first screening has already taken place and was held at Harkat Studios last weekend. The mentors accompanied two of the budding filmmakers for the screening.

Stand Up for Women! Stand Up for Peace! – Limbo Uploaded by YANGON FILM SCHOOL (YFS) on 2018-03-08.

“The advantage of using animation as a medium to make these documentaries is that it allows the students to create a sense of empathy and delicately articulate these unsettling everyday incidences of violence,” said Mukherjee, in an interaction with Vice.

She adds, “The students were first sent to their native states to gather stories, which were converted into storyboards through acting exercises and storytelling sessions. This helped them connect better to the emotions of their characters, which were further expressed through the colour palette and sound design of their films.”

Stand Up for Women! Stand Up for Peace! – Home Uploaded by YANGON FILM SCHOOL (YFS) on 2018-03-08.

“In a political climate like Myanmar’s, where democracy is still in formation and even factions fight against each other, this could serve as a lesson in teamwork and learning to co-exist harmoniously,” says Vohra, the founder of ‘Agents of Ishq’, a multimedia project about love, sex, and desire.

Vohra adds, “The students at Yangon Film School come from a place of passion, which makes mentoring them more pleasurable than teaching privileged urban kids who don’t show enough interest in the subject. India and Burma have always had close ties and it is important to acknowledge, educate and empower people using this connection through film screenings like these.”

Stand Up for Women! Stand Up for Peace! – Wave Uploaded by YANGON FILM SCHOOL (YFS) on 2018-03-09.

“We have survived a 16-year civil war and even signed a ceasefire agreement, but there is still no real peace or authority to go to if something bad happens,” says Aero, who has titled his film Limbo. “Even if we want to talk about the cruelty of soldiers or rebels, the censorship imposed on us only allows us to refer to them as ‘people in uniform’, and even then, there is little chance of broadcasting such matters on state-sponsored television channel. This creates complexities in terms of sharing our films.”

You can catch a screening of the films at IIT Bombay (September 27) and The Hive, Bandra (September 29 and 30).

H/T: Vice